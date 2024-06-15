President of Finland: Ukraine starts peace process from a position of strength

Ukraine is starting the peace process from a position of strength, as it has significantly strengthened over the past three weeks and especially over the past three months. This was stated by the President of Finland Alexander Stubb during the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, UNN reports .

I think that Ukraine is starting the process towards peace from a position of strength. It is much stronger now than it was 3 weeks ago, let alone 3 months ago - Stubb emphasized.

According to him, this week is the most suitable for the Peace Summit, because of the G7 summit and the support of NATO allies.

Recall

Spanish President Pedro Sanchez said that all resources have been deployed to prevent a nuclear catastrophe due to the Russian war.