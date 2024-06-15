$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14536 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
President of Finland: Ukraine starts peace process from a position of strength

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28445 views

Ukraine is starting the peace process from a position of strength that has grown significantly over the past three weeks and especially over the past three months, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said at the Global Peace Summit.

President of Finland: Ukraine starts peace process from a position of strength

Ukraine is starting the peace process from a position of strength, as it has significantly strengthened over the past three weeks and especially over the past three months. This was stated by the President of Finland Alexander Stubb during the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, UNN reports .

I think that Ukraine is starting the process towards peace from a position of strength. It is much stronger now than it was 3 weeks ago, let alone 3 months ago

- Stubb emphasized.

According to him, this week is the most suitable for the Peace Summit, because of the G7 summit and the support of NATO allies.

Spanish President Pedro Sanchez said that all resources have been deployed to prevent a nuclear catastrophe due to the Russian war.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
Alexander Stubb
NATO
Finland
Ukraine
