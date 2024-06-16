$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14516 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

President of Chile: We will never allow Ukrainian children to be abducted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25970 views

Chilean President Gabriel Borich emphasized the need for urgent measures to protect civilians during the war and the inadmissibility of Russia's actions to abduct Ukrainian children.

President of Chile: We will never allow Ukrainian children to be abducted

Chilean President Gabriel Borich said during the leaders' statements following the Global Peace Summit that he would not allow the abduction of Ukrainian children and expressed hope for a quick start of a dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, provided that Ukraine's territorial sovereignty is preserved, UNN correspondent reports.

We will never allow Ukrainian children to be abducted. The next step will happen soon. We hope that very soon a dialog will begin between Russia and Ukraine, but with Ukraine's territorial sovereignty preserved,

- Gabriel Borich said.

Recall

Chilean President Gabriel Boric pressed Russia to come to the negotiating table to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, condemning Russian aggression and calling for the defense of Ukraine's sovereignty and food security at the Global Peace Summit.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
Chile
Ukraine
