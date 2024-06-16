President of Chile: We will never allow Ukrainian children to be abducted

Chilean President Gabriel Borich said during the leaders' statements following the Global Peace Summit that he would not allow the abduction of Ukrainian children and expressed hope for a quick start of a dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, provided that Ukraine's territorial sovereignty is preserved, UNN correspondent reports.

We will never allow Ukrainian children to be abducted. The next step will happen soon. We hope that very soon a dialog will begin between Russia and Ukraine, but with Ukraine's territorial sovereignty preserved, - Gabriel Borich said.

Recall

Chilean President Gabriel Boric pressed Russia to come to the negotiating table to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, condemning Russian aggression and calling for the defense of Ukraine's sovereignty and food security at the Global Peace Summit.