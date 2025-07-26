President awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to the fallen commander of the "Lyut" brigade

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to the fallen commander of the Joint Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine "Lyut" Maksym Kazban, UNN reports.

Details

"To award the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the "Golden Star" to Kazban Maksym Oleksandrovych - police colonel (posthumously)," states decree No. 551/2025.

Addition

On July 22, the commander of the Joint Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine "Lyut", Maksym Kazban, died in a car accident in Donetsk region.

On Thursday, July 24, Kyiv bid farewell to the commander of the Joint Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine "Lyut", Maksym Kazban.