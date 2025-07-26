$41.770.00
49.100.00
ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

President awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to the fallen commander of the "Lyut" brigade

Kyiv • UNN

 894 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to police colonel Maksym Kazban, commander of the National Police of Ukraine's Joint Assault Brigade "Lyut". Kazban died in a car accident in Donetsk region on July 22.

President awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to the fallen commander of the "Lyut" brigade

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to the fallen commander of the Joint Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine "Lyut" Maksym Kazban, UNN reports.

Details

"To award the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the "Golden Star" to Kazban Maksym Oleksandrovych - police colonel (posthumously)," states decree No. 551/2025.

Addition

On July 22, the commander of the Joint Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine "Lyut", Maksym Kazban, died in a car accident in Donetsk region.

On Thursday, July 24, Kyiv bid farewell to the commander of the Joint Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine "Lyut", Maksym Kazban.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society
National Police of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyiv
Tesla
