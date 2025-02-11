Preserving national identity: Kyiv honors the memory of a prominent kobzar

Recently, Kyiv and Irpin hosted charity evenings in memory of the first foreman of the Kobzar Workshop, poet, artist, musical instrument maker and bandura player Mykola Budnyk, UNN reports.

Details

The memorial evening for Mykola Budnyk was held in Kyiv on February 7 at the National Museum of Literature of Ukraine. The next day, on February 8, the kobzar was commemorated in Irpin, where the brothers of the Kobzar Circle visited the grave of Mykola Budnyk and remembered him with warm words.

In addition, a gathering was held at the estate of Mykola Budnyk, where the first Tsekhmeister lived from 1991 to 2001. There, the brothers took a few photos as a souvenir and went to the library, where a memorable concert began at 2 p.m. Traditional kobzar (elderly) pieces were performed: cantos, psalms, dumas, historical and Cossack songs.

The concerts were attended by: Yaroslav Krysko (bandura, Lviv), Mykola Tovkailo (bandura, Pereyaslav), Taras Dorotskyi (lyre, Lviv), Lajos Molnar (lyre, Lviv), Dmytro Radchenko (bandura, Kharkiv-Kyiv), Vitaliy Kobzar (kobza, Irpin), Eduard Drach (bandura, Kyiv). Irpin), Eduard Drach (kobza, Kyiv), Taras Kompanichenko (kobza, bandura, lyre, Kyiv), Zhdan Bezverbnyi (bandura, Kyiv), Andriy Lyashuk (lyre, Rivne), Roman Lysenko (bandura, Kyiv), Kostyantyn Chechenia (gusla, Kyiv).

After the concert, the brothers visited a local military hospital where wounded soldiers undergo treatment and rehabilitation. In the evening, the kobzars and lyre players visited Mykola Budnyk's student, a talented artist and musical instrument maker Serhiy Perekhozhuk.

The Mykola Budnyk memorial evenings in Kyiv and Irpin were made possible thanks to the comprehensive support of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation and with the assistance of the Watch Ukrainian Association.

At the end of last year, Ukrainian kobzarism was added to the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage. This happened with the assistance of MHP-Hromada. From the very beginning, the Foundation supported the submission of the Kobzar-Lirnytsia tradition for UNESCO recognition.

The entire process of creating and promoting all the components of this nomination for two years was supported by MHP-Hromada, without the involvement of state funding.

Help

MHP-Hromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.