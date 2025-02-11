Preserving national identity: Kyiv honors the memory of a prominent kobzar

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Preserving national identity: Kyiv honors the memory of a prominent kobzar

Preserving national identity: Kyiv honors the memory of a prominent kobzar

Kyiv

Kyiv honored the memory of the outstanding kobzar.

Recently, Kyiv and Irpin hosted charity evenings in memory of the first foreman of the Kobzar Workshop, poet, artist, musical instrument maker and bandura player Mykola Budnyk, UNN reports.

Details

The memorial evening for Mykola Budnyk was held in Kyiv on February 7 at the National Museum of Literature of Ukraine. The next day, on February 8, the kobzar was commemorated in Irpin, where the brothers of the Kobzar Circle visited the grave of Mykola Budnyk and remembered him with warm words.

In addition, a gathering was held at the estate of Mykola Budnyk, where the first Tsekhmeister lived from 1991 to 2001. There, the brothers took a few photos as a souvenir and went to the library, where a memorable concert began at 2 p.m. Traditional kobzar (elderly) pieces were performed: cantos, psalms, dumas, historical and Cossack songs.

The concerts were attended by: Yaroslav Krysko (bandura, Lviv), Mykola Tovkailo (bandura, Pereyaslav), Taras Dorotskyi (lyre, Lviv), Lajos Molnar (lyre, Lviv), Dmytro Radchenko (bandura, Kharkiv-Kyiv), Vitaliy Kobzar (kobza, Irpin), Eduard Drach (bandura, Kyiv). Irpin), Eduard Drach (kobza, Kyiv), Taras Kompanichenko (kobza, bandura, lyre, Kyiv), Zhdan Bezverbnyi (bandura, Kyiv), Andriy Lyashuk (lyre, Rivne), Roman Lysenko (bandura, Kyiv), Kostyantyn Chechenia (gusla, Kyiv).

After the concert, the brothers visited a local military hospital where wounded soldiers undergo treatment and rehabilitation. In the evening, the kobzars and lyre players visited Mykola Budnyk's student, a talented artist and musical instrument maker Serhiy Perekhozhuk.

The Mykola Budnyk memorial evenings in Kyiv and Irpin were made possible thanks to the comprehensive support of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation and with the assistance of the Watch Ukrainian Association.

At the end of last year, Ukrainian kobzarism was added to the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage. This happened with the assistance of MHP-Hromada. From the very beginning, the Foundation supported the submission of the Kobzar-Lirnytsia tradition for UNESCO recognition.

The entire process of creating and promoting all the components of this nomination for two years was supported by MHP-Hromada, without the involvement of state funding.

Help

MHP-Hromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Culture
unescoUNESCO
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

