Preparing for the EU summit - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine held talks with the leaders of European countries ahead of the EU summit. On the agenda of the summit - the defense of Europe, assistance to Ukraine, and new sanctions against the Russian Federation.
Ukraine is preparing for the EU summit, which will take place tomorrow in Brussels. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in an evening video address, reports UNN.
A lot of international work today – I spoke with the Prime Ministers of the Netherlands, Portugal, and Slovenia, and also spoke with the Chancellor of Germany. Thank you for your support. We are preparing for the EU summit, which will take place tomorrow in Brussels. Everyone sees how quickly diplomatic events are developing
Zelensky also noted that it is necessary to restore movement in the European direction, regarding Ukrainian Eurointegration, specifically the clusters in the negotiation process for accession.
We are counting on the support of our partners
Supplement
Politico, citing sources, reported that at the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, March 6, convened to discuss the defense of Europe and Ukraine, the agenda includes defense spending, the issue of using frozen Russian assets, and the possible consideration of a new package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, but against the backdrop of Hungary's opposition, a