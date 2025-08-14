Russian dictator Vladimir Putin consulted with his top ministers and security officials ahead of the Alaska summit with US President Donald Trump, who insists on ending the war in Ukraine, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Before the upcoming meeting in Alaska, Putin consulted with representatives of his administrative and military apparatus.

Below is a list of those present at the meeting, published by the Kremlin:

• Anton Vaino - Head of the Presidential Administration (Chief of Staff);

• Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council;

• Sergey Shoigu, Secretary of the Security Council;

• Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister;

• Alexey Gromov, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration;

• Sergey Kiriyenko, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration;

• Alexander Novak, Deputy Prime Minister;

• Maxim Oreshkin, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration;

• Dmitry Peskov, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration and Putin's Press Secretary;

• Vladimir Medinsky, Kremlin aide;

• Yuri Ushakov, Kremlin aide;

• Andrey Belousov, Minister of Defense;

• Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs;

• Anton Siluanov, Minister of Finance;

• Elvira Nabiullina, Head of the Central Bank;

• Alexander Bortnikov, Director of the Federal Security Service (FSB);

• Viktor Zolotov, Director of the National Guard;

• Sergey Naryshkin, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR);

• Sergey Sobyanin, Mayor of Moscow;

• Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff;

• Kirill Dmitriev, Putin's Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

Addition

During a meeting with United States President Donald Trump in Alaska, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will begin to show the American leader "historical materials" that are supposed to convince Trump that Ukraine is allegedly an "artificial state."

Vladimir Putin stated about the "energetic and sincere efforts" of the US to end hostilities in Ukraine. This is necessary to establish long-term peace in Europe and the world.