Exclusive
06:54 AM
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
05:15 AM
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
04:30 AM • 37691 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Prepared for the breakthrough of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the direction of Sumy: GRU agent detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

The SBU detained a former nurse who collected data on checkpoints and strongholds of the Defense Forces in Sumy region. The woman recorded objects with a mini-camera installed on her bicycle and transmitted the data to her handler.

Prepared for the breakthrough of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the direction of Sumy: GRU agent detained

The counterintelligence of the Security Service detained an agent of Russian military intelligence (better known as GRU), who was preparing for the breakthrough of sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRG) of the aggressor country in the direction of Sumy. This was reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

According to the case materials, the enemy's accomplice turned out to be a former nurse from the Sumy region, whom the enemy recruited through Telegram channels.

- the message says.

The agent's main task was to scout the border areas of the region: to establish the coordinates of where the checkpoints and strongholds of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are located.

According to available data, the enemy planned to use this information to prepare for "breakthroughs" of the front line. In particular, the Rashists were looking for "weak spots" and "blind zones" of the Defense Forces to enter their rear and consolidate new positions before the main enemy forces arrived.

As the investigation established, to conduct reconnaissance, the woman installed a mini-camera on her bicycle, on which she drove around the area and secretly recorded military objects.

The agent transmitted the collected data, in the form of photos and videos with object marks on the map, to the curator via messenger.

SBU counterintelligence exposed the suspect in advance and documented every step of her cooperation with the occupiers. The Security Service also carried out complex measures to secure the locations of the Defense Forces in this area.

At the final stage of the special operation, the agent was detained "red-handed" when she was filming a border bridge for the "passage" of Russian SRGs.

- added the SBU.

SBU investigators informed her of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody, facing life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Olga Rozgon

