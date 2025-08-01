Prepared for the breakthrough of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the direction of Sumy: GRU agent detained

The counterintelligence of the Security Service detained an agent of Russian military intelligence (better known as GRU), who was preparing for the breakthrough of sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRG) of the aggressor country in the direction of Sumy. This was reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

According to the case materials, the enemy's accomplice turned out to be a former nurse from the Sumy region, whom the enemy recruited through Telegram channels. - the message says.

The agent's main task was to scout the border areas of the region: to establish the coordinates of where the checkpoints and strongholds of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are located.

According to available data, the enemy planned to use this information to prepare for "breakthroughs" of the front line. In particular, the Rashists were looking for "weak spots" and "blind zones" of the Defense Forces to enter their rear and consolidate new positions before the main enemy forces arrived.

As the investigation established, to conduct reconnaissance, the woman installed a mini-camera on her bicycle, on which she drove around the area and secretly recorded military objects.

The agent transmitted the collected data, in the form of photos and videos with object marks on the map, to the curator via messenger.

SBU counterintelligence exposed the suspect in advance and documented every step of her cooperation with the occupiers. The Security Service also carried out complex measures to secure the locations of the Defense Forces in this area.

At the final stage of the special operation, the agent was detained "red-handed" when she was filming a border bridge for the "passage" of Russian SRGs. - added the SBU.

SBU investigators informed her of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody, facing life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

