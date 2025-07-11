Premises in the center of Kyiv privatized at an undervalued price: KMDA official received suspicion

Law enforcement officers reported suspicion to an official of the Department of Communal Property of the Kyiv City State Administration, due to whose imbalance a premise in the center of the capital was privatized at an underestimated cost. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors of the Solomianskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv reported suspicion to the deputy head of the monitoring department of the Department of Communal Property of the Kyiv City State Administration for committing official negligence during the privatization of communal real estate in Kyiv. His actions were qualified under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Official negligence - ed.) - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

According to the prosecutor's office, the Kyiv City Council adopted a decision on the privatization of a non-residential premise on Tarasivska Street in Kyiv. This property, with an area of 327.2 sq.m., was leased, so the tenant decided to privatize it.

The official was supposed to properly control the appraisal of the premises. Instead, he prepared and signed a review of the report, where the market value of the premises was underestimated. The report itself did not meet the requirements of regulatory acts on property appraisal. - the prosecutor's office indicated.

At the same time, as noted, the official has a qualification certificate of an appraiser issued by the State Property Fund of Ukraine and a certificate of advanced training for an appraiser.

As a result, the premises were privatized at an underestimated cost. Consequently, the capital's budget lost UAH 2.7 million, the prosecutor's office noted.

Investigative actions in the criminal proceedings are ongoing.

Other persons involved in the privatization of real estate at an underestimated cost are being identified.

Pre-trial investigation under the procedural guidance of the Solomianskyi District Prosecutor's Office is being conducted by investigators of the Solomianskyi Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, with operational support provided by the Main Directorate of the SBU in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

Addition

Earlier, this case was discussed in the investigation by Bihus.Info journalists. As the investigation reveals, two friends of the Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration, Volodymyr Prokopyv, Oleksandr Poshtariuk and Andriy Stetsenko, through private companies, acquired ownership of at least six real estate objects that previously belonged to the city. In particular, LLC "Benefis-Invest", as soon as Poshtariuk's friend joined the owners, bought an office premise of over 300 sq.m. in the city center on Tarasivska Street from the city at a price several times lower than the current selling price of commercial real estate in similar buildings on the same street.