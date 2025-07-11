Premises in the center of Kyiv privatized at an undervalued price: KMDA official received suspicion

$41.820.05
48.980.13
ukenru
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 2858 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
12:36 PM • 18401 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 25770 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 36244 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
08:32 AM • 46509 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 48242 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 45046 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 36377 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
July 11, 05:21 AM • 27430 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
July 11, 02:07 AM • 25671 views
Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.9m/s
40%
748mm
Popular news
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 91707 views
Trump revealed a scheme for supplying weapons to Ukraine through NATOJuly 11, 06:05 AM • 19854 views
Ex-minister Kubrakov's home searched - sourceJuly 11, 07:56 AM • 54920 views
Armani announced his return after health issues09:16 AM • 46402 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case12:06 PM • 20693 views
Publications
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 2824 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 92424 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 121958 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 158242 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 164396 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case12:06 PM • 21236 views
Armani announced his return after health issues09:16 AM • 46919 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 46879 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 187962 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 314205 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

Premises in the center of Kyiv privatized at an undervalued price: KMDA official received suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1260 views

The deputy head of the Department of Communal Property of the Kyiv City State Administration has been notified of suspicion due to official negligence. As a result of his actions, premises on Tarasivska Street with an area of 327.2 m² were privatized at an undervalued price, which led to the budget not receiving UAH 2.7 million.

Premises in the center of Kyiv privatized at an undervalued price: KMDA official received suspicion

Law enforcement officers reported suspicion to an official of the Department of Communal Property of the Kyiv City State Administration, due to whose imbalance a premise in the center of the capital was privatized at an underestimated cost. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors of the Solomianskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv reported suspicion to the deputy head of the monitoring department of the Department of Communal Property of the Kyiv City State Administration for committing official negligence during the privatization of communal real estate in Kyiv. His actions were qualified under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Official negligence - ed.)

- the prosecutor's office said in a statement. 

According to the prosecutor's office, the Kyiv City Council adopted a decision on the privatization of a non-residential premise on Tarasivska Street in Kyiv. This property, with an area of 327.2 sq.m., was leased, so the tenant decided to privatize it.

The official was supposed to properly control the appraisal of the premises. Instead, he prepared and signed a review of the report, where the market value of the premises was underestimated. The report itself did not meet the requirements of regulatory acts on property appraisal.

- the prosecutor's office indicated. 

At the same time, as noted, the official has a qualification certificate of an appraiser issued by the State Property Fund of Ukraine and a certificate of advanced training for an appraiser.

As a result, the premises were privatized at an underestimated cost. Consequently, the capital's budget lost UAH 2.7 million, the prosecutor's office noted. 

Investigative actions in the criminal proceedings are ongoing.

Other persons involved in the privatization of real estate at an underestimated cost are being identified.

Pre-trial investigation under the procedural guidance of the Solomianskyi District Prosecutor's Office is being conducted by investigators of the Solomianskyi Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, with operational support provided by the Main Directorate of the SBU in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

Addition

Earlier, this case was discussed in the investigation by Bihus.Info journalists. As the investigation reveals, two friends of the Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration, Volodymyr Prokopyv, Oleksandr Poshtariuk and Andriy Stetsenko, through private companies, acquired ownership of at least six real estate objects that previously belonged to the city. In particular, LLC "Benefis-Invest", as soon as Poshtariuk's friend joined the owners, bought an office premise of over 300 sq.m. in the city center on Tarasivska Street from the city at a price several times lower than the current selling price of commercial real estate in similar buildings on the same street.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv City State Administration
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9