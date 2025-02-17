Premature PR instead of results: Transparency International criticizes ARMA for disclosing data on assets abroad

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 37848 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 62970 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103163 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 67268 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115525 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100648 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112866 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116661 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152167 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115151 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 65028 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108845 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 79117 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 44494 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 71910 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103163 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115525 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152167 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142925 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175324 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 32239 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 71910 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133854 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135731 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164059 views
Premature PR instead of results: Transparency International criticizes ARMA for disclosing data on assets abroad

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28812 views

Transparency International has criticized ARMA for prematurely disclosing data on the found foreign assets. Experts believe that such actions may prevent the return of assets to Ukraine.

Public statements of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) about the found foreign assets can seriously harm their return to Ukraine. This opinion was expressed by Pavlo Demchuk, Senior Legal Advisor at Transparency International Ukraine, according to UNN.

According to him, the return of assets that suspected corrupt officials have moved abroad is a challenge that Ukraine has been trying to overcome since the days of fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych. However, as the case of Tetiana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytsky Regional State Expert Investigation Committee, shows, this process still faces enormous difficulties.

Despite the fact that more than 150 of Krupa's properties have been seized in Ukraine, blocking her foreign assets is still a challenge. Demchuk explains that effective asset recovery requires international law enforcement cooperation, confidentiality, and legally sound steps.

Therefore, the practice of making public statements about traced foreign assets even before their seizure is a matter of concern. And the saddest thing is that such reports often come from the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, which should be primarily interested in effectively blocking such property before it is returned to Ukraine,

- he said.

The TI emphasized that loud statements about the found assets before their seizure are actually a warning to the owners, which may give them time to withdraw funds to other jurisdictions.

Effective asset recovery from abroad is only possible if pre-trial investigation authorities work professionally and cooperate with each other in a high-quality manner. That is why it is important that each body focuses on its direct functions, and premature public statements about the assets found may create risks for their potential confiscation. We believe that Krupa's case and other similar stories should become an alarming marker for Ukrainian institutions dealing with such important matters as tracing property abroad and returning it to Ukraine. Because a quality result requires a lot of effort, and premature PR can undo all the work of law enforcement agencies,

- Demchuk added.

Recall

Anti-corruption organizations have repeatedly criticized the ARMA for not meeting European standards. They emphasized populism, contradictory communication, and violation of the presumption of innocence by agency officials.

As you know, Olena Duma likes to promote herself on high-profile topics. She did not ignore the hot topic of the liquidation of the MSEC and hintedthat it was her efforts in 2020 that gave impetus to the exposure of corruption schemes in the commission. 

In addition, Olena Duma emphasizedthat ARMA has already found a significant amount of assets in the MSEK case and is ready to manage them. At the same time, instead of reporting on real results, the Head of ARMA talked about “meetings”, “initiatives” and the need for legislative changes.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising