Precautionary measure election: ex-mayor of Irpin Markushyn did not appear in court, the hearing was postponed

Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv postponed the consideration of the petition for the election of a preventive measure for the former deputy Irpin city mayor, ex-mayor of Irpin Oleksandr Markushyn due to his non-appearance.

This was reported to a UNN journalist by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Markushyn did not appear in court. The defense filed a motion to postpone the hearing due to Markushyn's appointment with an orthopedic surgeon - his left hip hurts.

The petition also states that after visiting doctors, he has to leave for Zaporizhzhia to accompany humanitarian aid and will not return to Kyiv before October 12.

The court scheduled the consideration of the petition for the election of a preventive measure for Markushyn for today, October 9.

Addition

The former deputy Irpin city mayor Markushyn was notified of suspicion of illegal seizure of communal property.

He is suspected of organizing the alienation of a land plot and a boiler house building from communal ownership in 2019.

Let's add

In 2025, the SBI notified then-mayor of Irpin Markushyn of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (organization of illegal transportation of persons across the state border).

It was about a case related to the departure abroad of the mayor of Irpin from August 24 to August 30, 2022. According to law enforcement officers, Markushyn allegedly went to Italy not to help the military, but to see his 2-year-old son.

Subsequently, the court removed Markushyn from managing the Irpin community for the duration of the investigation. The Irpin City Council prematurely terminated Markushyn's powers.