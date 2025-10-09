$41.400.09
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 13731 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
09:40 AM • 30404 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 33025 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 21558 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 20135 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 32517 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
October 9, 07:20 AM • 16815 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
October 9, 05:56 AM • 15696 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
October 9, 01:15 AM • 16930 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
Precautionary measure election: ex-mayor of Irpin Markushyn did not appear in court, the hearing was postponed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 784 views

Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv postponed the consideration of the motion to elect a precautionary measure for the former deputy mayor of Irpin, Oleksandr Markushyn, due to his non-appearance. The defense filed a motion to postpone the hearing due to an appointment with an orthopedic doctor and a trip to Zaporizhzhia with humanitarian aid.

Precautionary measure election: ex-mayor of Irpin Markushyn did not appear in court, the hearing was postponed

Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv postponed the consideration of the petition for the election of a preventive measure for the former deputy Irpin city mayor, ex-mayor of Irpin Oleksandr Markushyn due to his non-appearance.

This was reported to a UNN journalist by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Markushyn did not appear in court. The defense filed a motion to postpone the hearing due to Markushyn's appointment with an orthopedic surgeon - his left hip hurts.

The petition also states that after visiting doctors, he has to leave for Zaporizhzhia to accompany humanitarian aid and will not return to Kyiv before October 12.

The court scheduled the consideration of the petition for the election of a preventive measure for Markushyn for today, October 9.

Addition

The former deputy Irpin city mayor Markushyn was notified of suspicion of illegal seizure of communal property.

He is suspected of organizing the alienation of a land plot and a boiler house building from communal ownership in 2019.

Let's add

In 2025, the SBI notified then-mayor of Irpin Markushyn of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (organization of illegal transportation of persons across the state border).

It was about a case related to the departure abroad of the mayor of Irpin from August 24 to August 30, 2022. According to law enforcement officers, Markushyn allegedly went to Italy not to help the military, but to see his 2-year-old son.

Subsequently, the court removed Markushyn from managing the Irpin community for the duration of the investigation. The Irpin City Council prematurely terminated Markushyn's powers.

Anna Murashko

