Powerful explosions occurred in Kyiv. Air defense is working
Kyiv • UNN
Russia launched large-scale rocket attacks on several Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv.
Powerful explosions have been heard in the capital. According to Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, air defense is working, UNN informs.
"Explosions in the city. Air defense is working. Stay in shelters!" the message reads.
