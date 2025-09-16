Powerful explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia: what is known

$41.280.03
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 24582 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
September 15, 02:18 PM • 22592 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM • 27121 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 29553 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 60374 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 37938 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 33214 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 36686 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 59152 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Funicular Murder: Those Present in Court Could Not Hold Back Tears During Prosecutor General's SpeechPhotoSeptember 15, 11:55 AM • 17019 views
May become projects for the Investment Fund: US representatives shown a number of Ukrainian depositsPhotoSeptember 15, 02:15 PM • 16014 views
Foreigners who recruited children in Ukraine for sexual exploitation exposed: case detailsSeptember 15, 03:01 PM • 7260 views
The subsistence minimum in Ukraine will increase to UAH 3,20905:55 PM • 5498 views
Dmytro Pasichnyk, ballet dancer of Lviv Opera, killed in war06:37 PM • 8368 views
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft document07:06 PM • 5172 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 37265 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 41057 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 60368 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 35906 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 27514 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 27860 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 33828 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 39837 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 89455 views
Eurofighter Typhoon
TikTok
Hand grenade
Bild
The New York Times

Powerful explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 950 views

On the night of September 16, a series of loud explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia amid an announced air raid alert due to ballistic missiles. There is no official information from the authorities yet, and the threat remains.

Powerful explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia: what is known

On the night of September 16, a series of loud explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by local and monitoring channels, according to UNN.

Powerful explosions are reported in Zaporizhzhia. Take cover!

- local channels write.

Prior to this, an alarm was declared in the city due to ballistic missiles. Reportedly, the threat still persists. There is currently no official information from local authorities. Details are being clarified.

Also, according to information from the Air Force, an alarm has been declared in most regions of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missile use from the south. Enemy drones have also been detected in Kyiv and Odesa regions.

Recall

On September 15, it became known that the Russian army attacked rescuers in Zaporizhzhia region. Troops shelled a fire truck that was on its way to a call.

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia at night, one community was left without electricity, private houses are on fire15.09.25, 03:48 • 18657 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia