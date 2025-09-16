Powerful explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia: what is known

On the night of September 16, a series of loud explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by local and monitoring channels, according to UNN.

Powerful explosions are reported in Zaporizhzhia. Take cover! - local channels write.

Prior to this, an alarm was declared in the city due to ballistic missiles. Reportedly, the threat still persists. There is currently no official information from local authorities. Details are being clarified.

Also, according to information from the Air Force, an alarm has been declared in most regions of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missile use from the south. Enemy drones have also been detected in Kyiv and Odesa regions.

Recall

On September 15, it became known that the Russian army attacked rescuers in Zaporizhzhia region. Troops shelled a fire truck that was on its way to a call.

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia at night, one community was left without electricity, private houses are on fire