Power outages in Sumy and the region due to Russian attack
In Sumy, Sumy and Romny districts of Sumy region, electricity has been partially cut off. This happened as a result of the attack by Russian troops, there is a victim.
Sumy and two districts in the Sumy region were partially left without electricity as a result of an attack by Russian troops, Sumyoblenergo reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.
Due to the Russian army's attack on Sumy region, there are power outages - in parts of Sumy city, Sumy and Romny districts. We are working in an intensified mode to restore electricity distribution to every home
Sumy suffered several Russian strikes today, there is a casualty.
