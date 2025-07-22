Power outages in Sumy and the region due to Russian attack

Sumy and two districts in the Sumy region were partially left without electricity as a result of an attack by Russian troops, Sumyoblenergo reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Due to the Russian army's attack on Sumy region, there are power outages - in parts of Sumy city, Sumy and Romny districts. We are working in an intensified mode to restore electricity distribution to every home - reported the oblenergo in social networks.

Recall

Sumy suffered several Russian strikes today, there is a casualty.

Russian strike on Sumy: one person killed, buildings damaged