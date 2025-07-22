$41.820.07
Power outages in Sumy and the region due to Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 976 views

In Sumy, Sumy and Romny districts of Sumy region, electricity has been partially cut off. This happened as a result of the attack by Russian troops, there is a victim.

Sumy and two districts in the Sumy region were partially left without electricity as a result of an attack by Russian troops, Sumyoblenergo reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Due to the Russian army's attack on Sumy region, there are power outages - in parts of Sumy city, Sumy and Romny districts. We are working in an intensified mode to restore electricity distribution to every home

- reported the oblenergo in social networks.

Recall

Sumy suffered several Russian strikes today, there is a casualty.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
Sumy Oblast
Sumy
