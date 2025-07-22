Russian strike on Sumy: one person killed, buildings damaged

As a result of Russian drone strikes on Sumy on the afternoon of July 22, one person died. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to UNN.

Another Russian UAV strike in Sumy claimed the life of a 60-year-old woman. Sincere condolences to the family of the deceased. The enemy struck a social infrastructure facility around 3:00 PM. There is damage to buildings and cars. - noted the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

The consequences of the attack are being clarified. Assistance is being provided to the victims.

Also, the number of injured as a result of the second strike on the Sumy community has increased to four.

The Regional Military Administration warned that the threat of repeated strikes remains.

Recall

Today, Russian drones attacked Sumy in the afternoon, hitting the Kovpakivskyi district. Civilian infrastructure was damaged, including broken windows in educational and medical institutions; people were not reported injured initially.