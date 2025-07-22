Russian strike on Sumy: one person killed, buildings damaged

$41.820.07
48.790.18
ukenru
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
12:59 PM • 2170 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
12:27 PM • 10311 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 16566 views
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
11:15 AM • 18211 views
Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post
10:50 AM • 17274 views
"First, a lot of work will have to be done": the Kremlin on the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
08:08 AM • 28284 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
July 22, 07:27 AM • 54585 views
Defense needs $120 billion next year, half of which is planned to be received with the support of allies - Shmyhal
July 22, 06:19 AM • 94074 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League
Exclusive
July 22, 06:15 AM • 45863 views
Russian agents in NABU: this happens when a structure operates unchecked – expert
July 22, 05:56 AM • 52661 views
Moratorium on business inspections: what does the NSDC decision approved by Zelenskyy entail
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3m/s
49%
743mm
Popular news
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 75664 views
Drones attacked petrochemical giant in Russia's Samara region: video and all detailsJuly 22, 07:00 AM • 34429 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 72175 views
Iran said it would not stop uranium enrichment ahead of European talksJuly 22, 07:38 AM • 38476 views
The Rada supported the bill on amendments to the Criminal Code regarding the powers of NABU and SAP10:41 AM • 37041 views
Publications
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviation10:46 AM • 26940 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 73043 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 76464 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions LeagueJuly 22, 06:19 AM • 94074 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 126163 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yorgos Lanthimos
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Crimea
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 148905 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 242403 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 256417 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 251671 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 250330 views
Actual
Brent Crude
Diia (service)
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2
An-178

Russian strike on Sumy: one person killed, buildings damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 646 views

As a result of a Russian drone strike on Sumy on July 22, a 60-year-old woman was killed. The strike on a social infrastructure facility also damaged buildings and cars, increasing the number of injured to four.

Russian strike on Sumy: one person killed, buildings damaged

As a result of Russian drone strikes on Sumy on the afternoon of July 22, one person died. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to  UNN.

Another Russian UAV strike in Sumy claimed the life of a 60-year-old woman. Sincere condolences to the family of the deceased. The enemy struck a social infrastructure facility around 3:00 PM. There is damage to buildings and cars.

- noted the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

The consequences of the attack are being clarified. Assistance is being provided to the victims.

Also, the number of injured as a result of the second strike on the Sumy community has increased to four.

The Regional Military Administration warned that the threat of repeated strikes remains.

Recall

Today, Russian drones attacked Sumy in the afternoon, hitting the Kovpakivskyi district. Civilian infrastructure was damaged, including broken windows in educational and medical institutions; people were not reported injured initially.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Sumy
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9