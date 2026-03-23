Power outages due to enemy attacks in six regions, schedules - during evening peak hours

Power outages due to enemy attacks today in six regions, power outage schedules are predicted across Ukraine during the evening peak consumption, the Ministry of Energy reported on Monday, writes UNN.

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, some consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions are temporarily without electricity. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Energy workers are working in an enhanced mode to restore electricity to all subscribers as soon as possible.

Today, from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM, hourly outage schedules will be applied in all regions of Ukraine for all categories of consumers, and power limitation schedules for industry. - indicated the ministry.

Consumers are asked, if possible, to use electricity sparingly during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system.

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption shows a downward trend. The reason is clear weather. Yesterday, March 22, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening.

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