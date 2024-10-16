Power outage in Kherson, parts of Mykolaiv also report power outages
Kyiv • UNN
In Kherson, the power supply was completely cut off, the reasons are being investigated. Some districts of Mykolaiv are also reported to be without power.
In Kherson, the power supply has completely disappeared, said Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MVA. Some districts of Mykolaiv are also reported to be without power, according to Suspilne TV channel, UNN writes.
Details
"Kherson has lost power. Preliminary, the entire city is without power. The reasons are being investigated," Mrochko wrote on Telegram.
"In some districts of Mykolaiv, power supply has been cut off," Suspilne TV notes.
