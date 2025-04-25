Power fluctuations occur at Ukrainian nuclear power plants - IAEA

All three nuclear power plants in the Ukrainian territory controlled by Kyiv are generating electricity, with some units undergoing scheduled shutdowns and others having to reduce production from time to time. This was reported by the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, at the Khmelnytskyi NPP, one reactor remained shut down for maintenance and refueling, while electricity production at the second power unit was reduced at the request of the grid operator for 36 hours earlier this week.

At the Rivne NPP, the second power unit was shut down this week for maintenance and refueling, and production at the third unit was reduced for several days at the request of the operator. This week, power fluctuations were also observed at the South Ukrainian NPP - said Grossi.

He also reported that IAEA experts working at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP were forced to stay home on Wednesday morning after hearing loud gunfire near the main administrative building where their office is located.

Let us remind you

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant can only function if it is serviced by Ukrainian technical personnel. The United States does not have such capabilities. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He added that he had heard many rumors about joint management of the ZNPP with the Americans, but there were no official proposals.

