Explosions and gunfire heard almost daily: IAEA reports on the situation at the ZNPP

Representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency working at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant have heard explosions and sporadic gunfire almost daily over the past week. This is stated in the IAEA report, reports UNN. goes.

According to the Director General of the Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, the main nuclear facilities in Ukraine are in danger. This is evidenced by frequent air raid alerts, regular explosions nearby and the presence of enemy drones.

Grossi stated that the situation with nuclear safety and security in Ukraine remains unstable.

Military operations continue to be conducted near nuclear facilities, exposing their safety to constant risk – said the Director General of the IAEA.

The agency continues to monitor and assess nuclear safety at Ukraine's five major nuclear facilities, including the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP. Specialists visited the turbine halls of two reactor units, but the Russians denied them access to some parts of the premises.

At the South Ukrainian NPP in Mykolaiv region, the IAEA group was informed that on the night of April 11-12, five drones were detected 2 km from the facility. According to the report, IAEA specialists heard shots.

At the Chernobyl NPP, observers visited the New Safe Confinement over the "Shelter" object: they were also told about the condition of the object after a UAV hit it in February 2025. Since then, radiation levels have remained normal, the IAEA said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported that russia is manipulating nuclear security, using the occupied ZNPP to blackmail Europe. Ukraine appealed to international partners to increase pressure on the Russians.