Power company fully restores electricity to residents of Kryvyi Rih
Kyiv • UNN
Power companies have fully restored electricity to 60,000 households in Kryvyi Rih and surrounding areas that were cut off due to overloaded equipment caused by shelling on February 3.
The power company has restored electricity to all residents of Kryvyi Rih, Shyrokiv districts and Kryvyi Rih. This was reported in DTEK's telegram channel, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that as a result of the shelling on February 3, the equipment was overloaded, which caused emergency shutdowns.
Thanks to the efforts of power engineers, 60 thousand families have electricity again.
