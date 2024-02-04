Power company fully restores electricity to residents of Kryvyi Rih

The power company has restored electricity to all residents of Kryvyi Rih, Shyrokiv districts and Kryvyi Rih. This was reported in DTEK's telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that as a result of the shelling on February 3, the equipment was overloaded, which caused emergency shutdowns.

Thanks to the efforts of power engineers, 60 thousand families have electricity again.

A substation caught fire in Kryvyi Rih due to an enemy attack