A substation caught fire in Kryvyi Rih due to an enemy attack
Kyiv • UNN
A drone strike that damaged equipment at a Ukrenergo substation and two overhead power lines in Kryvyi Rih left about 7,500 customers without electricity.
A drone attack caused a fire at one of Ukrenergo's substations in the Dnipropetrovs'k region. As of 7:30 a.m., 7,500 subscribers in Kryvyi Rih were without electricity, the agency said, UNN reports .
Details
It is noted that on the night of February 3, the enemy struck for the third time with "shaheds" at energy infrastructure facilities in the Dnipro region.
The shelling and the fall of the UAV debris damaged equipment of the Ukrenergo substation and two high-voltage overhead lines. Residential and industrial consumers in Kryvyi Rih were cut off from electricity.
Ukrenergo specialists started emergency repair works immediately after the air alarm ended. Consumers are being supplied with power.
