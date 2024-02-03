A substation caught fire in Kryvyi Rih due to an enemy attack

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 107216 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115459 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 158061 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161199 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 259622 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175772 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166601 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148499 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231369 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113135 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 56234 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 63591 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 62110 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 40580 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 53240 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 259622 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 231369 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 217000 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 242544 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 228987 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 107216 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 82047 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 87402 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114858 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115672 views
A substation caught fire in Kryvyi Rih due to an enemy attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 56506 views

A drone strike that damaged equipment at a Ukrenergo substation and two overhead power lines in Kryvyi Rih left about 7,500 customers without electricity.

A drone attack caused a fire at one of Ukrenergo's substations in the Dnipropetrovs'k region. As of 7:30 a.m., 7,500 subscribers in Kryvyi Rih were without electricity, the agency said, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that on the night of February 3, the enemy struck for the third time with "shaheds" at energy infrastructure facilities in the Dnipro region.

The shelling and the fall of the UAV debris damaged equipment  of the Ukrenergo substation and two high-voltage overhead lines. Residential and industrial consumers in Kryvyi Rih were cut off from electricity.

Ukrenergo specialists started emergency repair works immediately after the air alarm ended. Consumers are being supplied with power.

People and businesses without power in Kryvyi Rih: Russians hit Ukrenergo substation02.02.24, 06:40 • 120327 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

Contact us about advertising