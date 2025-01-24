ukenru
Potato prices in Ukraine are rising again: the reasons were named

Potato prices in Ukraine are rising again: the reasons were named

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 66202 views

Ukrainian farmers have raised potato prices to 20-30 UAH/kg due to reduced supply and storage problems. Current prices are 16% higher than last year, and experts predict further growth.

Ukrainian farmers have raised potato prices again, according to analysts of the EastFruit project, UNN reports.

Details

"After a short period of stability, selling prices for potatoes in Ukraine have started to rise again," analysts said.

The main reason for the new price increase is "a general reduction in the supply of potatoes in local farms." The fact is that many Ukrainian producers who do not have long-term storage facilities have finished selling potatoes in the first half of this season, the project states.

Image

The current situation has reportedly already affected prices, which have risen to 20-30 UAH/kg since the beginning of this week, which is 12% higher on average than at the end of the last working week.

At the same time, representatives of wholesale companies complain about the lack of necessary volumes of quality potatoes in local farms. Farmers, in turn, attribute the potato quality problems to unfavorable weather conditions during the harvesting period: prolonged rains negatively affected not only the marketability of potatoes but also their keeping quality. Also, according to producers, in 2024, many of them used planting material of not the highest quality.

"Potato prices in Ukraine are currently 16% higher on average than at the end of January last year. Moreover, many market players are confident that in the near future the rate of price increase for this product will accelerate significantly, fueled by information about a possible shortage of quality potatoes on the Ukrainian market," the project notes.

Vegetable price forecast: why Ukrainians should prepare for a rise in prices06.01.25, 10:49 • 67754 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

