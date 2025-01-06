Vegetable price forecast: why Ukrainians should prepare for a rise in prices

During the winter and early spring, vegetable prices will rise by about 15%. This forecast was voiced by the deputy head of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council Denys Marchuk during a telethon on Monday, UNN reports.

If we are talking about vegetables in general, the negative factor that led to such a sharp rise in prices is crop failure. And in fact, until the new outdoor harvest, we can't expect prices for the vegetable group to fall - Marchuk said.

He also noted that this applies to early greenhouse vegetables.

Because growing them is also quite expensive in terms of cost. Therefore, the price of vegetables will increase by about 15% during the period (winter) - early spring - Marchuk said.

Since mid-December, prices for garlic on Ukrainian store shelves have steadily reached the UAH 200 per kg mark. In hryvnia terms, this is an absolute record.

