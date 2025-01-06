ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Vegetable price forecast: why Ukrainians should prepare for a rise in prices

Vegetable price forecast: why Ukrainians should prepare for a rise in prices

The expert predicts a 15% rise in vegetable prices by early spring due to a poor harvest. The rise in price will affect both conventional and greenhouse vegetables due to the high cost of growing.

During the winter and early spring, vegetable prices will rise by about 15%. This forecast was voiced by the deputy head of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council Denys Marchuk during a telethon on Monday, UNN reports.

If we are talking about vegetables in general, the negative factor that led to such a sharp rise in prices is crop failure. And in fact, until the new outdoor harvest, we can't expect prices for the vegetable group to fall

- Marchuk said.

He also noted that this applies to early greenhouse vegetables.

Because growing them is also quite expensive in terms of cost. Therefore, the price of vegetables will increase by about 15% during the period (winter) - early spring

- Marchuk said.

Since mid-December, prices for garlic on Ukrainian store shelves have steadily reached the UAH 200 per kg mark. In hryvnia terms, this is an absolute record. 

