Possible improper keeping of an ostrich is being investigated in Bila Tserkva

Kyiv Oblast police are investigating a possible violation of animal welfare conditions in the city of Bila Tserkva. The case concerns an ostrich, which, according to social media reports, is being kept in a garage. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast, as conveyed by UNN.

It is noted that on February 23, law enforcement officers found a publication in one of the social applications, published by an animal protection organization. It alleges a possible violation of established norms and conditions for keeping an ostrich.

According to preliminary information, the bird is allegedly being kept by an unknown man in a garage in the city of Bila Tserkva.

Based on this fact, information has been registered in the unified record of statements and reports of committed criminal offenses and other incidents of the Bila Tserkva District Police Department. - the report states.

Law enforcement officers are currently verifying the stated facts, after which a legal qualification will be provided.

