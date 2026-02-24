Possible improper keeping of an ostrich is being investigated in Bila Tserkva

$43.270.01
February 23, 05:51 PM
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
February 23, 05:17 PM
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
February 23, 03:53 PM
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
February 23, 03:29 PM
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 23, 02:58 PM
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
February 23, 02:29 PM
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Publications
Exclusives
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of business
February 23, 02:00 PM
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?
February 20, 01:32 PM
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about it
February 20, 11:49 AM
Possible improper keeping of an ostrich is being investigated in Bila Tserkva

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Kyiv Oblast police have launched an investigation into the possible violation of ostrich keeping conditions in a garage in Bila Tserkva. The information came from social media from an animal welfare organization.

Possible improper keeping of an ostrich is being investigated in Bila Tserkva

Kyiv Oblast police are investigating a possible violation of animal welfare conditions in the city of Bila Tserkva. The case concerns an ostrich, which, according to social media reports, is being kept in a garage. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

It is noted that on February 23, law enforcement officers found a publication in one of the social applications, published by an animal protection organization. It alleges a possible violation of established norms and conditions for keeping an ostrich.

According to preliminary information, the bird is allegedly being kept by an unknown man in a garage in the city of Bila Tserkva.

Based on this fact, information has been registered in the unified record of statements and reports of committed criminal offenses and other incidents of the Bila Tserkva District Police Department.

- the report states.

Law enforcement officers are currently verifying the stated facts, after which a legal qualification will be provided.

Recall

In Odesa, the police initiated criminal proceedings regarding the death of two kittens in a cat cafe. Some of the animals in the establishment were in a sickly condition.

Animal shelter flooded in Kropyvnytskyi due to river overflow17.02.26, 11:04 • 3124 views

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesKyiv region
Animals
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast