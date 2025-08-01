$41.710.05
Exclusive
06:54 AM
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and Prices
Exclusive
05:15 AM
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
04:30 AM
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1
July 31, 09:51 PM
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Possible delays at the border with Moldova: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Renovation works to modernize the infrastructure have begun at the Kelmentsi-Larga border crossing point. This may lead to temporary delays when crossing the border with Moldova.

Possible delays at the border with Moldova: what is known

Delays are possible at the border with Moldova. Repair works have begun at the Kelmentsi-Larga checkpoint. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The State Customs Service appealed to Ukrainian citizens and international carriers planning to cross the border with Moldova.

We inform you that repair works have begun at the Kelmentsi-Larga checkpoint to modernize the customs and border infrastructure. In this regard, temporary delays are possible during border and customs control.

- explained the service.

Drivers are asked to take these circumstances into account and, if necessary, adjust their route in advance.

Recall

At the Budomierz-Hrushiv checkpoint, traffic slowdowns for passenger cars are possible due to road works. Drivers are advised to choose alternative checkpoints.

Olga Rozgon

Society
State Customs Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Moldova