Possible delays at the border with Moldova: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Renovation works to modernize the infrastructure have begun at the Kelmentsi-Larga border crossing point. This may lead to temporary delays when crossing the border with Moldova.
Delays are possible at the border with Moldova. Repair works have begun at the Kelmentsi-Larga checkpoint. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.
Details
The State Customs Service appealed to Ukrainian citizens and international carriers planning to cross the border with Moldova.
We inform you that repair works have begun at the Kelmentsi-Larga checkpoint to modernize the customs and border infrastructure. In this regard, temporary delays are possible during border and customs control.
Drivers are asked to take these circumstances into account and, if necessary, adjust their route in advance.
Recall
At the Budomierz-Hrushiv checkpoint, traffic slowdowns for passenger cars are possible due to road works. Drivers are advised to choose alternative checkpoints.