Possible delays at the border with Moldova: what is known

Delays are possible at the border with Moldova. Repair works have begun at the Kelmentsi-Larga checkpoint. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The State Customs Service appealed to Ukrainian citizens and international carriers planning to cross the border with Moldova.

We inform you that repair works have begun at the Kelmentsi-Larga checkpoint to modernize the customs and border infrastructure. In this regard, temporary delays are possible during border and customs control. - explained the service.

Drivers are asked to take these circumstances into account and, if necessary, adjust their route in advance.

Recall

At the Budomierz-Hrushiv checkpoint, traffic slowdowns for passenger cars are possible due to road works. Drivers are advised to choose alternative checkpoints.