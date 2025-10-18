Portugal passes law banning face-covering clothing

$41.640.12
48.520.01
ukenru
12:34 AM • 14549 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
11:31 PM • 32521 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 27291 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 32415 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
October 17, 06:26 PM • 26644 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
October 17, 05:56 PM • 21238 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
October 17, 05:29 PM • 20054 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
October 17, 04:16 PM • 17433 views
Trump did not rule out sending Tomahawks to Ukraine: CNN learned details of the US president's conversation with Putin
October 17, 02:20 PM • 19676 views
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
Exclusive
October 17, 01:38 PM • 21089 views
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in UkraineVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
0m/s
90%
752mm
Popular news
US Secretary of Defense Hegset wore a tie in the colors of the Russian flag at the meeting between Zelenskyy and TrumpOctober 17, 07:07 PM • 41163 views
"Your mom": White House rudely responded to a journalist who asked who exactly chose Budapest as the venue for Trump-Putin talksOctober 17, 07:22 PM • 20115 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 22643 views
Two pro-Russian propagandists exposed at Rivne NPPOctober 17, 09:17 PM • 12700 views
Trump refuses to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles due to disagreements with Zelenskyy over the future of the war - CNN01:32 AM • 18493 views
Publications
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 69348 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 94060 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 121303 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 87289 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 111663 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Alexander Stubb
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 22761 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 32990 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 61785 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 109269 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 85148 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Fox News
Truth Social
Nord Stream

Portugal passes law banning face-covering clothing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 860 views

The Portuguese Parliament has passed a bill banning the wearing of face-covering clothing for religious or gender reasons, including the burqa and niqab. The document provides for fines ranging from 200 to 4000 euros for violations, but the president can veto it.

Portugal passes law banning face-covering clothing

The Parliament of Portugal has adopted a bill that prohibits wearing clothing that covers the face for religious or gender reasons. The document specifically targets two types of Islamic women's clothing - the burqa and the niqab. This is reported by the publication The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the document specifically targets two types of Islamic women's clothing - the burqa, which is a dress that covers a woman's body from head to toe, and the niqab - a special scarf that leaves only the area of the face around the eyes uncovered.

The bill, submitted by deputies of the far-right Chega party, is similar to bans already in force in Austria, the Netherlands, France, and Belgium.

Only three exceptions are provided: it is allowed to cover the face on airplanes, in diplomatic institutions, and in religious buildings.

The bill provides for fines for those who wear a veil in public places ranging from 200 to 4000 euros.

- states The Guardian post.

According to the publication, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa can still veto the law or refer it to the Constitutional Court for consideration.

For reference

France became the first EU country to ban wearing clothing that completely covers the face, including the burqa, in public places. The law, initiated by the government of President Nicolas Sarkozy, was adopted in July 2010 and came into force in April 2011. Sarkozy then stated that the problem of the burqa is not religious, but concerns the freedom and dignity of women, emphasizing that it is a sign of enslavement and degradation, not a religious sign.

Recall

In Switzerland, from January 1, 2025, it is forbidden to cover the face in public places. A fine is provided for violations.

“Taliban bans women from speaking and showing their faces in public23.08.24, 18:33 • 19157 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Taliban
France
Belgium
Portugal