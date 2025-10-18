Portugal passes law banning face-covering clothing

The Parliament of Portugal has adopted a bill that prohibits wearing clothing that covers the face for religious or gender reasons. The document specifically targets two types of Islamic women's clothing - the burqa and the niqab. This is reported by the publication The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the document specifically targets two types of Islamic women's clothing - the burqa, which is a dress that covers a woman's body from head to toe, and the niqab - a special scarf that leaves only the area of the face around the eyes uncovered.

The bill, submitted by deputies of the far-right Chega party, is similar to bans already in force in Austria, the Netherlands, France, and Belgium.

Only three exceptions are provided: it is allowed to cover the face on airplanes, in diplomatic institutions, and in religious buildings.

The bill provides for fines for those who wear a veil in public places ranging from 200 to 4000 euros. - states The Guardian post.

According to the publication, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa can still veto the law or refer it to the Constitutional Court for consideration.

For reference

France became the first EU country to ban wearing clothing that completely covers the face, including the burqa, in public places. The law, initiated by the government of President Nicolas Sarkozy, was adopted in July 2010 and came into force in April 2011. Sarkozy then stated that the problem of the burqa is not religious, but concerns the freedom and dignity of women, emphasizing that it is a sign of enslavement and degradation, not a religious sign.

Recall

In Switzerland, from January 1, 2025, it is forbidden to cover the face in public places. A fine is provided for violations.

“Taliban bans women from speaking and showing their faces in public