Port infrastructure damaged in Odesa suburb due to night attack by Russian Federation

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 9660 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 28018 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 60200 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 37272 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 107990 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 93747 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111659 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116560 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147479 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115106 views

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 54944 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 82034 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 35824 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 104013 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 47861 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 60219 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 107994 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147480 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138491 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 171016 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 6066 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 24084 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132025 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133948 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162497 views
Port infrastructure damaged in Odesa suburb due to night attack by Russian Federation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26990 views

Russian attack drones attacked the suburbs of Odesa at night. The port infrastructure, a private house and cars were damaged, with no casualties.

Russian troops attacked a suburb of Odesa with attack drones at night, damaging port infrastructure, a private house and cars, with no casualties, Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa RMA, said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

At night, the enemy once again attacked the civilian population of Odesa district with attack drones. In the suburbs of Odesa, drone shrapnel damaged port infrastructure, windows and roof of a private house, as well as cars

- Kiper wrote.

According to him, there were no deaths or injuries. All the relevant services are working on the response.

113 out of 185 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine, 71 did not reach their targets24.02.25, 08:14 • 24617 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarUNN-Odesa
odesaOdesa

