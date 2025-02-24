Port infrastructure damaged in Odesa suburb due to night attack by Russian Federation

Russian troops attacked a suburb of Odesa with attack drones at night, damaging port infrastructure, a private house and cars, with no casualties, Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa RMA, said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

At night, the enemy once again attacked the civilian population of Odesa district with attack drones. In the suburbs of Odesa, drone shrapnel damaged port infrastructure, windows and roof of a private house, as well as cars - Kiper wrote.

According to him, there were no deaths or injuries. All the relevant services are working on the response.

