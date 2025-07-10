The road was damaged by trucks from the sugar factory, which belongs to Poroshenko, stated political expert Valentyn Hladkykh on Facebook.

Hladkykh wrote that Poroshenko uses minor pretexts, including small road repairs in Vinnytsia region, to improve his own image.

One of the country's richest oligarchs with assets of 1.5 billion dollars, the richest MP who earns more than the entire European Parliament, Petro Poroshenko, promoted himself across the country with a piece of asphalt laid with budget money in a village in Vinnytsia region. This seemingly minor story exposes Poroshenko's complete political degradation as a politician. Even in such a simple matter as a patch of asphalt in the village of Horodkivka in Vinnytsia region, Poroshenko could not help but gain benefit for himself. The road was laid with budget money near Poroshenko's factory, not far from a street he named after himself. — the expert claims.

According to Hladkykh, this rural road had not been repaired for many years, and the reason for its poor condition was damage from transport belonging to the Poroshenko family's enterprise.

"Broken as if after bombing, according to Poroshenko himself, the rural road had not been repaired for 30 years. Local residents confirm the 'hetman's' words: there were continuous potholes. But, unlike the gray-haired one, they clarify the reason: the road was broken by huge trucks from Poroshenko's sugar factory. That is, this politician promoted himself on the repair of a road that he essentially ruined for 30 years. But the 'icebreaker' himself, during his tenure, failed to allocate a single penny for asphalt in the village that feeds the entire Poroshenko family," the post reads.

The expert emphasized that during Poroshenko's presidential term, roads in many individual territorial communities, such as Horodkivka in Vinnytsia Oblast, were being destroyed.

"Why couldn't the oligarch build normal roads during his presidency? Perhaps corrupt affairs interfered. The scandal with the head of "Ukravtodor" Sławomir Nowak, who is now being tried in Poland for corruption, is worth mentioning. Poroshenko actively supported Nowak's activities, who took bribes exceeding one million euros. Therefore, it is not surprising why "Ukravtodor" under Poroshenko completed only 50% of the State Target Program for Road Development. Today, it's time to promote and save his rating. That's why Petro Oleksiyovych looks somewhat pathetic," Hladkykh summarized.