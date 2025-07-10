$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 7564 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 15352 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
01:33 PM • 11867 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 12276 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
11:35 AM • 14798 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
10:35 AM • 21685 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
09:06 AM • 21706 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 29326 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 69144 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
July 10, 05:21 AM • 29204 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4.2m/s
49%
742mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv: 16 injured, outpatient clinic destroyedJuly 10, 05:10 AM • 38663 views
Lviv suffers from large-scale flooding due to heavy rain: in some places, the water reaches almost 3 metersJuly 10, 06:16 AM • 27755 views
Ukraine needs a new "Marshall Plan" for reconstruction - KelloggJuly 10, 07:25 AM • 18483 views
Deadly shooting in Kyiv: SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych killed08:58 AM • 24107 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 21212 views
Publications
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 7564 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 15352 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 22170 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite July 10, 05:30 AM • 69145 views
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left outJuly 9, 05:25 PM • 74914 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Zelenska
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Rome
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 144574 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 273717 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 452749 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 281452 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 389878 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Signal
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Buk air defense system

Poroshenko boasted about road repairs funded by state money, which were destroyed by his company's trucks – expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 450 views

The fifth president of Ukraine, People's Deputy Petro Poroshenko, is using for his own PR the repair of a rural road in Vinnytsia Oblast, which was done at the expense of the budget.

Poroshenko boasted about road repairs funded by state money, which were destroyed by his company's trucks – expert

The road was damaged by trucks from the sugar factory, which belongs to Poroshenko, stated political expert Valentyn Hladkykh on Facebook.

Hladkykh wrote that Poroshenko uses minor pretexts, including small road repairs in Vinnytsia region, to improve his own image.

One of the country's richest oligarchs with assets of 1.5 billion dollars, the richest MP who earns more than the entire European Parliament, Petro Poroshenko, promoted himself across the country with a piece of asphalt laid with budget money in a village in Vinnytsia region. This seemingly minor story exposes Poroshenko's complete political degradation as a politician. Even in such a simple matter as a patch of asphalt in the village of Horodkivka in Vinnytsia region, Poroshenko could not help but gain benefit for himself. The road was laid with budget money near Poroshenko's factory, not far from a street he named after himself.

— the expert claims.

According to Hladkykh, this rural road had not been repaired for many years, and the reason for its poor condition was damage from transport belonging to the Poroshenko family's enterprise.

"Broken as if after bombing, according to Poroshenko himself, the rural road had not been repaired for 30 years. Local residents confirm the 'hetman's' words: there were continuous potholes. But, unlike the gray-haired one, they clarify the reason: the road was broken by huge trucks from Poroshenko's sugar factory. That is, this politician promoted himself on the repair of a road that he essentially ruined for 30 years. But the 'icebreaker' himself, during his tenure, failed to allocate a single penny for asphalt in the village that feeds the entire Poroshenko family," the post reads.

The expert emphasized that during Poroshenko's presidential term, roads in many individual territorial communities, such as Horodkivka in Vinnytsia Oblast, were being destroyed.

"Why couldn't the oligarch build normal roads during his presidency? Perhaps corrupt affairs interfered. The scandal with the head of "Ukravtodor" Sławomir Nowak, who is now being tried in Poland for corruption, is worth mentioning. Poroshenko actively supported Nowak's activities, who took bribes exceeding one million euros. Therefore, it is not surprising why "Ukravtodor" under Poroshenko completed only 50% of the State Target Program for Road Development. Today, it's time to promote and save his rating. That's why Petro Oleksiyovych looks somewhat pathetic," Hladkykh summarized.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
Vinnytsia Oblast
Petro Poroshenko
European Parliament
Ukraine
Poland
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9