Ihor Kolomoiskyi's future statements are aimed at sowing chaos in the country and thus saving the oligarch from punishment. Petro Poroshenko, who also faces imprisonment for treason, is helping him in this. Such a situational alliance of the two oligarchs poses a threat to national security. Political expert Valentyn Hladkykh writes about this.

"While the country is recovering from enemy missile attacks, Poroshenko's MP Oleksiy Honcharenko invites Ihor Kolomoiskyi for a friendly conversation. The same oligarch who is accused of contract killing, embezzlement of tens of billions of hryvnias from PrivatBank depositors, which even the High Court of England recognized, and the appropriation of over UAH 3.3 billion from Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta. Oleksiy invites Ihor Valeriyovych to a meeting of the parliamentary temporary investigative commission. In front of Poroshenko's TV channels in the Kyiv City Council session hall, where Poroshenko has the largest faction," Valentyn Hladkykh emphasizes.

According to Hladkykh, such interaction is not accidental and may indicate a situational alliance of the two oligarchs with a pragmatic goal.

"Given that Petro Oleksiyovych does nothing for free, there are reasons to believe that Poroshenko and Kolomoiskyi have formed an alliance to destabilize the country and escape prison. The logic is simple – the worse it is for the country, the better it is for them. The more chaos, the more chances of salvation," he emphasizes.

The expert also believes that Kolomoiskyi's future speeches at the temporary investigative commission meeting will be a pre-arranged "performance," and the oligarch's statements will be aimed solely at avoiding punishment.

"Ihor Valeriyovych's stand-up will be calculated purely to save his own skin. And everything he says is another sensational story made up out of thin air, so as not to let people forget about him and thus try to somehow avoid punishment," Valentyn Hladkykh concludes.

The expert writes that Petro Poroshenko's interaction with Ihor Kolomoiskyi is becoming increasingly noticeable.

"Petro's MPs cover every sneeze of the oligarch from the dock; they visit the VIP detainee in his cell; they spread Kolomoiskyi's fakes about the assassination attempt on Mindich and others; the gray-haired man's TV channels provide media support to Ihor Valeriyovych; the Porokhobots' bot farm spreads every statement of Kolomoiskyi through its network," the expert notes.

As noted, in 2025, Poroshenko became the richest politician-oligarch in Ukraine. In two years of war, the entrepreneur's wealth increased 20-fold, reaching almost $1.5 billion. The sanctions imposed against Poroshenko prevent him from quickly withdrawing funds from the country. He has been repeatedly caught trying to do so: a fictitious divorce from his wife to transfer property to her; periodic monetary "gifts" of $1 million to his military-eligible sons, who have been hiding in London since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, etc.