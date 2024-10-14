Pope's envoy for peace in Ukraine arrives in Moscow for talks
Kyiv • UNN
Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi has begun a visit to Moscow as part of a mission entrusted by Pope Francis. The goal is to promote the reunification of Ukrainian families, the exchange of prisoners and peace.
Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, the Pope's envoy for peace in Ukraine, is on a visit to Moscow, said the head of the Vatican press service Matteo Bruni, UNN reports with reference to Sky TG24.
Details
"Today, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi began a new visit to Moscow as part of the mission entrusted to him last year by Pope Francis to meet with the authorities and assess further efforts to facilitate the reunification of the families of Ukrainian children and the exchange of prisoners, with a view to achieving the much-hoped-for peace," confirmed Matteo Bruni, head of the Vatican press service.
Zelenskyy at the meeting with Pope Francis: more than 400 women in Russian captivity, and at least 1700 civilians in total10/11/24, 2:37 PM • 13759 views