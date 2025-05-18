Pope Leo XIV will meet with Zelenskyy after Mass

The Vatican has announced that Pope Leo XIV will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his inaugural mass.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Times.

Leo's first known conversation with Zelenskyy took place after his election. At the end of today's Mass, Leo mentioned the "martyred" Ukraine and called for a "just and lasting peace" in the country.

Let us remind you

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with the new Pope Leo XIV as early as this Sunday, May 18. He added that his first conversation with the pontiff "was very warm."

At the same time, he specified that the meeting with the Pope will depend on the development of the situation, in particular, on the fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Let's add

On May 18, Pope Leo XIV officially took the Holy See in the Vatican.

Robert Francis Prevost conducted the first service as the 267th Roman Pope Leo XIV.

More than four thousand concelebrants are present at the inaugural Mass of Pope Leo. There are 400 deacons and priests-concelebrants in St. Peter's Square who will distribute communion.

Among the delegations in St. Peter's Square were also Muslims and Buddhists.