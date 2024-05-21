Pope Francis warns of dangerous consequences of climate crisis

The climate crisis has "reached a point of no return" as the planet continues to feel the effects of global warming. Pope Francis has warned that the consequences of the climate crisis "are already evident and are seriously affecting an increasingly large part of the world's population." This was reported by the Italian news agency Adnkronos, according to UNN.

Details

Pope Francis has issued a statement on the situation around climate change.

There is no more time: as global warming approaches the dreaded 1.5 degree threshold by the first half of 2030, its effects are already evident and are seriously affecting an increasingly large proportion of the world's population - Pope Francis said.

The issue was discussed during the Vatican climate summit, which addressed the close relationship between environmental and social sustainability.

The point was made that the poorest segments of the population (and those least responsible for polluting emissions) suffer the most serious consequences of climate change, starting with extreme events such as floods and droughts.

It was emphasized that changes must take place at the local and national levels in order to have a concrete global advantage.

Recall

Against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine and the fighting between Israel and Hamas, Pope Francis called for a ceasefire and noted that "a negotiated peace is always better than an endless war."