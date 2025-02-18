Pope Francis may resign due to serious illness: what's happening in the Vatican

Pope Francis may end his pontificate amid bilateral pneumonia. This is reported by Vatican News, according to UNN.

Details

Pope Francis's health is rapidly deteriorating, forcing him to speed up the resolution of key issues ahead of a possible change of leadership in the Vatican. The last months have been a test for the 88-year-old pontiff, who, after being hospitalized with severe bronchitis, is facing new complications, including bilateral pneumonia. Despite treatment, his condition remains unstable, and doctors are closely monitoring the course of the disease.

The pontiff has recently been forced to cancel a number of public events, fueling rumors of serious concerns about his own future. In view of the possible deterioration of the situation, he is actively reorganizing the church administration to ensure the continuity of his policy. One of these steps was the extension of Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re's powers, which guarantees Francis' influence on the preparation of the upcoming conclave.

Francis's pontificate has been marked by reforms aimed at opening up and modernizing the Catholic Church. His initiatives to expand the rights of women in the church hierarchy, support for the LGBT+ community, and his desire to eradicate clerical abuse have provoked mixed reactions from both liberals and the conservative wing of the church.

Recall

Pope Francis has been hospitalized due to an exacerbation of bronchitis and respiratory problems. Doctors assess his condition as complicated, requiring a long stay at Gemelli Hospital in Rome.

Pope Francis remains ‘under hospital control’, with his health condition being assessed by doctors as complex