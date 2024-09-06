Pope Francis begins visit to Papua New Guinea

The pontiff will embark on his longest overseas trip to date to reach Catholics in the most remote corners of the world. This Friday, as part of his Asian tour, Pope Francis will visit Papua New Guinea, a country with the greatest linguistic diversity in the world and the scene of violent intertribal conflicts.

Pope Francis begins his visit to Papua New Guinea today. Jorge Mario Bergoglio is the second Pope in history to visit the country. St. John Paul II was there twice; the first time 40 years ago and again in 1995.

The Pope's three-day visit to the country will include time in the capital, Port Moresby, where he will meet with authorities, civil society and church leaders, attend Sunday Mass, and then travel to the remote town of Vanimo to meet with Catholic missionaries.

Experts in the field of religious studies believe that this visit is part of the desire to "become a truly global church.

In the last decade or so, popes have celebrated more remote communities - says Paul Morris, Professor Emeritus of Religious Studies at the University of Victoria.

It is noted that during the mass there will be a traditional entrance procession, as well as an official procession, "during which traditional dancers will demonstrate something from the cultural context of Papua New Guinea." This was reported by Sr. Daisy Ann Lisania, a spokesperson for the Catholic Church in Papua New Guinea.

A chair was carved for the elderly pope. He will use it during the papal mass at the local football stadium.

Papua New Guinea, with its capital in Port Moresby, is the second largest country in Oceania after Australia. The country's population is almost 7 million people. Recently, tribal wars have escalated in Papua New Guinea. It is one of the most interesting countries in this part of the world from a geographical point of view.

There are equatorial forests, savannas, and coral reefs along the coast. There are also 18 active volcanoes.

Papua New Guinea declared independence in 1975. In 1989, a civil war broke out there, resulting in approximately 20,000 deaths; it lasted nine years.

A characteristic feature is the great linguistic diversity of the inhabitants. There are more than 850 languages spoken there.

