Filipino student calls on Pope Francis to "stop using homophobic language"

A student at a Philippine Catholic University criticized the Pope for using anti-LGBT statements. Writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

Jack Lorenz Acebedo Rivero, during an online panel with other Catholic university students and Pope Francis, said that Pope Francis ' homophobic statements used in the Vatican in front of bishops and Cardinals cause "huge pain".

"I myself am marginalized and harassed because of my bisexuality, my homosexuality, my identity," the young man continued in a video message to the Holy See.

Ateneo de Manila, a university student, told The Pope that he was "an outcast and a bully because of my bisexuality, my homosexuality, my identity and the fact that I am the son of a single father.

He then urged him to"stop using offensive language against the LGBTQIA+ community.

The first Equality March since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion took place in the capital of Ukraine

It is reported that the pope said that gays should not be allowed to study for the priesthood, adding that there is already a sense of frociaggine in this, which translates as a very offensive insult.

This shocked many, as the Pope often spoke publicly about the respect for gays. It should be noted that Pope Francis also stated that priests should be able to bless same-sex couples under certain circumstances, and often said that gays are welcome in the Church.

Georgian parliament starts considering draft law on restricting LGBT rights: what it provides for

Dad waited. when Acebedo Rivero speaks out before answering.

Francis did not talk about Rivera's concerns, but said through an interpreter that he advised a university student, Ateneo de Manila, to distinguish true love from false love.

"Always choose true love," Pope Francis said.

Pope Francis delivers speech on AI at G7 summit and opposes lethal autonomous weapons