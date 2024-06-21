Filipino student calls on Pope Francis to "stop using homophobic language"

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89856 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 100581 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118125 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188418 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232857 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142960 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368862 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181705 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149609 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197898 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64241 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72210 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98485 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84436 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30060 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 89856 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84539 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 100581 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98576 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118125 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 384 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3844 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11464 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13119 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17164 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Filipino student calls on Pope Francis to "stop using homophobic language"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13861 views

A Filipino student during an online meeting with Pope Francis called on him to stop using homophobic language that insults the LGBT community.

Filipino student calls on Pope Francis to "stop using homophobic language"

A student at a Philippine Catholic University criticized the Pope for using anti-LGBT statements. Writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

Jack Lorenz Acebedo Rivero, during an online panel with other Catholic university students and Pope Francis, said that Pope Francis ' homophobic statements used in the Vatican in front of bishops and Cardinals cause "huge pain".

"I myself am marginalized and harassed because of my bisexuality, my homosexuality, my identity," the young man continued in a video message to the Holy See.

Ateneo de Manila, a university student, told The Pope that he was "an outcast and a bully because of my bisexuality, my homosexuality, my identity and the fact that I am the son of a single father.

He then urged him to"stop using offensive language against the LGBTQIA+ community.

The first Equality March since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion took place in the capital of Ukraine16.06.24, 11:08 • 51347 views

It is reported that the pope said that gays should not be allowed to study for the priesthood, adding that there is already a sense of frociaggine in this, which translates as a very offensive insult.

This shocked many, as the Pope often spoke publicly about the respect for gays. It should be noted that Pope Francis also stated that priests should be able to bless same-sex couples under certain circumstances, and often said that gays are welcome in the Church.

Georgian parliament starts considering draft law on restricting LGBT rights: what it provides for20.06.24, 21:28 • 25692 views

Dad waited. when Acebedo Rivero speaks out before answering.

Francis did not talk about Rivera's concerns, but said through an interpreter that he advised a university student, Ateneo de Manila, to distinguish true love from false love.

"Always choose true love," Pope Francis said.

Pope Francis delivers speech on AI at G7 summit and opposes lethal autonomous weapons14.06.24, 16:34 • 15047 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Pope Francis
Philippines
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31