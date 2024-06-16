$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16625 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
The first Equality March since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion took place in the capital of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 51347 views

The first Equality March (KyivPride) after Russia's full-scale invasion took place in Kyiv, drawing attention to the problems faced by the LGBTQ+ community, while opponents organized an alternative event.

The first Equality March since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion took place in the capital of Ukraine

Activists, politicians, and representatives of diplomatic missions attended the KyivPride Equality March. At the same time, an alternative rally is planned in the capital  , which will be held by opponents of KyivPride.

Details

The first Equality March (KyivPride) in two years took place in Kyiv to draw public attention to the challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community. The event took place on the streets of Kyiv and was attended by LGBT military personnel. MPs and international ambassadors also joined the action. The activists' march along Yevhen Chykalenko Street (near Khreshchatyk) was accompanied by police, and the street was blocked for traffic.

Фото: Hromadske
Фото: Hromadske

The "Equality March" in Kyiv did not last long. The activists walked for two dozen meters, and then the organizers addressed the participants: they were advised to go down to the subway and disperse, but to hide LGBT symbols to avoid provocations.

Фото: Hromadske
Фото: Hromadske

It should be noted that the day before, a rally was organized in front of KCSA against the KyivPride parade on the streets of the capital.

Subsequently, civic activist Denys Koshelnyk called on Kyiv residents to come to Maidan Nezalezhnosti at 9:00 a.m. to support traditional values. The press services of a number of Ukrainian civic organizations and right-wing parties posted announcements of alternative events to KyivPride.

Recall

UNN reported that the organizers of the Equality March published a manifestoconsisting of three points.

The organizers of KyivPride also recommended that minors not attend this year's June 16 march in the capital.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ukraine
Kyiv
