Politico: over 2,000 senior officials ready to leave NASA

$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
05:46 AM • 2508 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
05:30 AM • 9359 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
05:21 AM • 6906 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
July 9, 06:25 PM • 35959 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 118566 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 73666 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM • 80802 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM • 109219 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM • 60464 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM • 122282 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
78%
741mm
Popular news
Night explosions in Kyiv: the enemy hit a residential buildingJuly 9, 11:02 PM • 11783 views
Kyiv suffered a massive attack: residential buildings hit, fires, injured reportedJuly 9, 11:43 PM • 26362 views
US resumes arms supplies to Ukraine - APJuly 10, 12:09 AM • 19822 views
The number of injured in Kyiv has increased to 7 people01:26 AM • 8540 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 16 injured, outpatient clinic destroyed05:10 AM • 6732 views
Publications
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite 05:30 AM • 9359 views
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left outJuly 9, 05:25 PM • 44312 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABUJuly 9, 05:01 PM • 50895 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreementsJuly 9, 04:16 PM • 57723 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universitiesJuly 9, 02:59 PM • 118566 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Sybiha
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Rome
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 128419 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 258827 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 439058 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 268592 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 377522 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Pantsir missile system
Sukhoi Su-30
TikTok
Shahed-136

Politico: over 2,000 senior officials ready to leave NASA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1043 views

Over 2,000 senior NASA officials, including 875 GS-15 level employees, are ready to leave due to pressure from staff reductions. This could create difficulties for the White House's space policy and deprive the agency of years of experience.

Politico: over 2,000 senior officials ready to leave NASA

At least 2,145 high-ranking NASA officials are ready to leave due to pressure related to staff reductions, Politico reports, citing a document, indicating that this could create difficulties for the White House's space policy and deprive the agency of years of experience, writes UNN.

Details

These 2,145 employees hold GS-13 and GS-15 level positions — the highest government positions, usually reserved for specialists with special skills or managerial responsibilities. The losses are especially significant at the highest levels: according to documents, 875 GS-15 level employees are expected to leave.

These 2,145 employees, in turn, constitute the majority of the 2,694 civilian employees who have agreed to leave NASA as part of a series of offers that are part of a broader administration effort to reduce staff in federal agencies, the documents state. NASA offered employees early retirement, severance pay, and deferred dismissals.

According to documents, many departing employees also work within NASA's core missions. Among them are 1,818 employees working in areas such as science or human spaceflight, while others perform mission support functions such as IT, facilities management, or finance.

"The agency is losing managerial and core technical expertise," said Casey Dreier, chief of space policy at the Planetary Society. "What is the strategy and what do we hope to achieve?"

The employee layoffs follow the White House's proposed 2026 budget, which would cut NASA's funding by 25 percent and over 5,000 employees. If these cuts are approved by Congress, the agency will be forced to operate with a minimal budget and staff since the early 1960s.

The losses are distributed across each of NASA's 10 regional centers, where much of the agency's work is carried out and focused on everything from planning astronaut missions to the Moon to launching probes to explore deep space.

Even if Congress decides to reject the White House's cuts, the agency may find it difficult to retain employees, the publication notes.

The Trump administration is considering the possibility of cutting NASA's science budget by 50% - Ars Technica08.03.25, 09:48 • 19683 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
United States Congress
White House
NASA
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9