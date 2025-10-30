Politico: explosion at Hungarian MOL refinery could have been an "external attack," Orbán said

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said today that last week's fire at the oil refinery operated by MOL could have been caused by an "external attack," and emphasized that the investigation is ongoing. UNN reports this with reference to Politico.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on Thursday that last week's fire at a Hungarian oil refinery could have been caused by an "external attack."

The investigation is in full swing. We do not yet know whether it was an accident, a malfunction, or an external attack.

"The Polish Foreign Minister advised Ukrainians to blow up the 'Druzhba' oil pipeline," Orbán added. "Let's hope that's not the case."

A week ago, an explosion and fire occurred at the Hungarian "Danube" oil refinery in Százhalombatta, south of the capital Budapest. The plant, operated by the Hungarian energy company MOL, is the largest in the country and processes mainly Russian oil.

UNN reported that firefighters localized the fire. No casualties were reported. The cause of the accident is being investigated, and MOL, while assessing the damage, restarted the plant units that were not affected by the fire.

The US is increasing pressure on Hungary to stop importing Russian oil. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and US President Donald Trump will meet next week on this issue.

