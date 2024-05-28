Polish soldier wounded in migrant attack on border with Belarus

A Polish soldier tried to stop a migrant who illegally crossed the border with Belarus and was injured, UNN reports with reference to Rzeczpospolita and RMF FM.

Details

In Poland, a case of an attack on a soldier by a migrant who wanted to illegally enter the territory of the Republic of Poland from Belarus was recorded. The incident occurred near Dubice Cerkiewne (a village in the Podlaskie Voivodeship in northeastern Poland, near the border with Belarus). A Polish soldier tried to stop a migrant who illegally crossed the border with Belarus.

Deputy Minister of the Interior and Administration Czesław Mroczek commented on the situation:

This morning I received very bad information that one of the soldiers who tried to stop those crossing the border was stabbed - Mroczek said on Tuesday on the air of Program 1 of Polish Radio.

The official emphasized that the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs is taking measures to protect soldiers, police officers and border guards, as he explained that all these formations perform tasks related to the security of the border and our country.

Recall

Poland plans to increase border security and military presence along its border with Belarus due to increasing attempts by organized groups to illegally cross the border with the assistance of Belarusian services.