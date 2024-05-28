ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 13689 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 88765 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141822 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146758 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241467 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172362 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163996 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148089 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220705 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112980 views

Polish soldier wounded in migrant attack on border with Belarus

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20373 views

A Polish soldier is wounded while trying to stop a migrant who was illegally crossing the border from Belarus.

A Polish soldier tried to stop a migrant who illegally crossed the border with Belarus and was injured, UNN reports with reference to Rzeczpospolita and RMF FM.

Details

In Poland, a case of an attack on a soldier by a migrant who wanted to illegally enter the territory of the Republic of Poland from Belarus was recorded. The incident occurred near Dubice Cerkiewne (a village in the Podlaskie Voivodeship in northeastern Poland, near the border with Belarus). A Polish soldier tried to stop a migrant who illegally crossed the border with Belarus.

Deputy Minister of the Interior and Administration Czesław Mroczek commented on the situation:

This morning I received very bad information that one of the soldiers who tried to stop those crossing the border was stabbed

- Mroczek said on Tuesday on the air of Program 1 of Polish Radio.

The official emphasized that the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs is taking measures to protect soldiers, police officers and border guards, as he explained that all these formations perform tasks related to the security of the border and our country.

Recall

Poland plans to increase border security and military presence along its border with Belarus due to increasing attempts by organized groups to illegally cross the border with the assistance of Belarusian services.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
polandPoland

