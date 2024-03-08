Polish Sejm adopts resolution on sanctions on agricultural products from Russia and Belarus

The Polish Sejm has adopted a resolution to impose sanctions on imports of Russian and Belarusian food and agricultural products to the EU. The document calls on the European Commission to impose sanctions on imports of Russian and Belarusian food. This was reported by UNN with reference to Polskie Radio.

Details

441 MPs voted in favor of the document, while two abstained from voting.

In the resolution, the Polish Sejm points out that imports of agricultural products from Russia and the Republic of Belarus continue to bring huge revenues to producers, traders and budgets of these countries.

Presenting the position of the Civic Coalition, MP Marta Wrzesło noted that Poland should convince the entire European community to stand up to the regimes and be in solidarity with Ukraine, but not at the expense of farmers.

"The resolution meets the needs of Polish and European farmers, is the voice of the Polish parliament, and at the same time strengthens the position of the Polish government in negotiations with the European Union. The document calls on the European Union to return to the rules that were in force in trade with Ukraine and other countries outside the Community before the start of the (full-scale - ed.) war, which meets the basic requirements of Polish farmers," the politician said.

Addendum

Ukraine's Deputy Economy Minister and Trade Representative Taras Kachka says Kyiv is ready to impose trade restrictions on the EU to defuse the political dispute with Poland, but at the same time calls on the bloc to ban imports of Russian grain.