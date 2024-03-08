$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 18316 views

01:12 PM • 60479 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 45190 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 216617 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 194027 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177700 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 222222 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249507 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155333 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371688 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 17658 views

Polish Sejm adopts resolution on sanctions on agricultural products from Russia and Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38476 views

The Polish Sejm adopts a resolution calling on the European Commission to impose sanctions on imports of Russian and Belarusian agricultural products to the EU.

Polish Sejm adopts resolution on sanctions on agricultural products from Russia and Belarus

The Polish Sejm has adopted a resolution to impose sanctions on imports of Russian and Belarusian food and agricultural products to the EU.  The document calls on the European Commission to impose sanctions on imports of Russian and Belarusian food. This was reported by UNN with reference to Polskie Radio

Details 

 441 MPs voted in favor of the document, while two abstained from voting.

In the resolution, the Polish Sejm points out that imports of agricultural products from Russia and the Republic of Belarus continue to bring huge revenues to producers, traders and budgets of these countries. 

Presenting the position of the Civic Coalition, MP Marta Wrzesło noted that Poland should convince the entire European community to stand up to the regimes and be in solidarity with Ukraine, but not at the expense of farmers.

"The resolution meets the needs of Polish and European farmers, is the voice of the Polish parliament, and at the same time strengthens the position of the Polish government in negotiations with the European Union. The document calls on the European Union to return to the rules that were in force in trade with Ukraine and other countries outside the Community before the start of the (full-scale - ed.) war, which meets the basic requirements of Polish farmers," the politician said.

Addendum

Ukraine's Deputy Economy Minister and Trade Representative Taras Kachka says Kyiv is ready to impose trade restrictions on the EU to defuse the political dispute with Poland, but at the same time calls on the bloc to ban imports of Russian grain.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
European Commission
European Union
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland
