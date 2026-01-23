Polish President Karol Nawrocki to meet Zelenskyy in Lithuania: date announced

Polish President Karol Nawrocki and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet in Lithuania on Sunday, January 25. This was reported by UNN with reference to Polsat News.

Details

Polish presidential spokesman Rafał Leskiewicz announced that the meeting will take place as part of the celebrations marking the 163rd anniversary of the January Uprising of 1863. At that time, Poles, Lithuanians, Belarusians, and Ukrainians rebelled against Russian imperial rule.

The leaders of Lithuania, Poland, and Ukraine - Gitanas Nausėda, Karol Nawrocki, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy - will take part in the celebrations.

When asked whether Nawrocki would try to persuade Zelenskyy to agree to the demilitarization of Donbas, the president's spokesman replied that the conversation "should not go in that direction."

First and foremost, the terms of peace in Ukraine must be those that Ukraine accepts, not those that someone tries to impose on Ukrainians. Undoubtedly, President Karol Nawrocki takes a firm stance that the terms of peace in Ukraine must be worked out through negotiations, in which, of course, President Donald Trump participates - Leskiewicz noted.

Recall

Poland declared its readiness to provide Ukraine with support in preparing for future presidential or parliamentary elections, particularly in legal matters and logistics.