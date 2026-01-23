Polish President Karol Nawrocki to meet Zelenskyy in Lithuania: date announced

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
12:59 PM • 928 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 3570 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 11827 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 9022 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
11:04 AM • 12314 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
08:25 AM • 21414 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 55608 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
07:54 AM • 31735 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
January 23, 06:55 AM • 30795 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
January 23, 06:33 AM • 29040 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
1m/s
85%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Night drone attack on Russia: oil depot ablaze in Penza, residential building damaged in Voronezh regionVideoJanuary 23, 04:26 AM • 28070 views
Trump proposes NATO protect US southern border instead of European frontiersJanuary 23, 04:36 AM • 29408 views
Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to RussiaJanuary 23, 05:00 AM • 72318 views
The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 millionJanuary 23, 05:24 AM • 41306 views
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possible09:20 AM • 27650 views
Publications
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA12:42 PM • 11832 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 55609 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 55515 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 58504 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 69110 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Bloggers
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 4496 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 5728 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 28791 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 44634 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 39697 views
Actual
Social network
Heating
Technology
Film
MIM-104 Patriot

Polish President Karol Nawrocki to meet Zelenskyy in Lithuania: date announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

Polish President Karol Nawrocki and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet in Lithuania on January 25. The meeting will take place as part of the 163rd anniversary of the January Uprising of 1863.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki to meet Zelenskyy in Lithuania: date announced

Polish President Karol Nawrocki and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet in Lithuania on Sunday, January 25. This was reported by UNN with reference to Polsat News.

Details

Polish presidential spokesman Rafał Leskiewicz announced that the meeting will take place as part of the celebrations marking the 163rd anniversary of the January Uprising of 1863. At that time, Poles, Lithuanians, Belarusians, and Ukrainians rebelled against Russian imperial rule.

The leaders of Lithuania, Poland, and Ukraine - Gitanas Nausėda, Karol Nawrocki, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy - will take part in the celebrations.

When asked whether Nawrocki would try to persuade Zelenskyy to agree to the demilitarization of Donbas, the president's spokesman replied that the conversation "should not go in that direction."

First and foremost, the terms of peace in Ukraine must be those that Ukraine accepts, not those that someone tries to impose on Ukrainians. Undoubtedly, President Karol Nawrocki takes a firm stance that the terms of peace in Ukraine must be worked out through negotiations, in which, of course, President Donald Trump participates

- Leskiewicz noted.

Recall

Poland declared its readiness to provide Ukraine with support in preparing for future presidential or parliamentary elections, particularly in legal matters and logistics.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Karol Nawrocki
Gitanas Nausėda
Donald Trump
Lithuania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland