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Polish military centers have begun sending mobilization cards to citizens

Kyiv • UNN

 • 690 views

Poland sends mobilization cards to reservists and civilian specialists every year. The authorities emphasize that this does not mean that mobilization has been declared.

Polish military centers have begun sending mobilization cards to citizens

In Poland, military recruitment centers have begun sending mobilization cards to citizens. The documents are primarily being issued to reserve soldiers, although they may also be handed to civilians. RMF24 reports, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that a mobilization card is issued during peacetime. It specifies the unit and location where a person must report in the event mobilization is declared or war breaks out.

The Central Military Recruitment Center of Poland emphasizes that the distribution of such documents is a standard annual procedure. In other words, the current issuance of the cards does not in itself mean that mobilization has been declared in the country.

Mobilization cards may be received not only by reserve service members. They are also sent to specialists who may be needed by the army during wartime, including doctors, IT specialists, and logisticians.

Some documents may be issued to civilians who, in the event of war, are planned to be involved in tasks related to energy, transport, communications, or administrative work. Similar measures apply to employees of law enforcement and security agencies.

The Polish military explains that this arrangement makes it possible to determine people's duties and place of service in advance, so that if a crisis situation arises, time is not wasted organizing this process from scratch.

Poland called on the EU to expel a significant number of Russian diplomats03.09.26, 23:30 • 13535 views

Olga Rozgon

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