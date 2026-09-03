Poland called on the EU to expel a significant number of Russian diplomats

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski called on the European Union to expel a significant number of Russian diplomats and impose tougher restrictions on representatives of the Russian Federation and Russian citizens. Politico reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Polish side, more than 2,000 Russian diplomats are currently in EU countries. Sikorski said that at least 40% of them perform tasks "incompatible with their diplomatic status" and may, in particular, work for Russian intelligence services. Thus, Warsaw's proposal could concern nearly 1,000 people.

Ultimately, Russia is trying to destroy the EU from within, and it should not be allowed to use the privileges of free movement – Sikorski said after a meeting with his German and French counterparts in Weimar.

Warsaw proposes tightening restrictions on Russians

In addition to reducing the Russian diplomatic corps, Sikorski proposed restricting the freedom of movement of Russian diplomats within the EU, reducing the number of Schengen visas for Russians, and allowing Russian citizens to enter the European Union only with biometric documents. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said Paris was ready to support further steps if circumstances required it.

Russia suspected of large-scale disinformation about Poland's "territorial claims" against the Czech Republic — media

Poland's initiative came amid a series of acts of sabotage in Germany. In particular, on August 4, a drone carrying explosives was discovered at Leipzig/Halle Airport near a Ukrainian military transport aircraft. Germany officially accused Russia of attempting an attack.

Against the backdrop of rising tensions, Berlin also decided to tighten its visa policy toward Russian citizens. Germany's Foreign Ministry said that the number of visas issued to Russians remained too high, so Germany intended to reduce it.

The Czech Republic is preparing stricter travel rules for Russian diplomats - media