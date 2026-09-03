$44.610.1551.640.11
ukenru
08:30 PM • 2394 views
Poland called on the EU to expel a significant number of Russian diplomats
05:40 PM • 14058 views
Deputy heads of the SBU and the HUR will be dismissed — Zelenskyy on the shootout in Kyiv
04:08 PM • 22201 views
Shootout between the SBU and the HUR — Kravchenko announced that two suspicions had been issued
Exclusive
September 3, 02:33 PM • 22501 views
The court examines evidence in the case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors
September 3, 01:01 PM • 20537 views
Increased leave, paternity leave, and combating workplace mobbing - a draft of the new Labor Code has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada
September 3, 10:28 AM • 24510 views
Sybiga announced a "new dynamic" in peace efforts, calling progress without the US "unrealistic"
September 3, 09:29 AM • 24641 views
It has become possible to get a divorce online through "Diia" - how to do itVideo
September 3, 08:38 AM • 23518 views
"This definitely should not have happened" - SBU on the incident involving the HUR in KyivPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 08:19 AM • 39973 views
Leasing or royalties: The Finance Ministry may resolve the issue over which the BEB is pursuing airlines
September 3, 05:49 AM • 25483 views
Russia attacked with 163 drones, up to half of them jet-powered: how air defense performed and the situation across the regions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
0m/s
84%
749mm
Popular news
IFA 2026 in Berlin: what new tech products will be shown to the world PhotoSeptember 3, 12:29 PM • 26701 views
A cartographic rebellion — users are massively downloading the app that refused to rename Lake OntarioSeptember 3, 12:51 PM • 10669 views
“Did children make this, or drug addicts?” — a monument to Shakespeare appeared in Poltava and immediately sparked a strong reaction on social mediaSeptember 3, 01:37 PM • 5446 views
The enemy continues to attack the capital: the number of wounded has risen to 6; a fire broke out after a nine-story building was hitPhoto04:33 PM • 12314 views
2026 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix: schedule and where to watch the race in MonzaPhotoVideo04:47 PM • 15866 views
Publications
2026 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix: schedule and where to watch the race in MonzaPhotoVideo04:47 PM • 15937 views
IFA 2026 in Berlin: what new tech products will be shown to the world PhotoSeptember 3, 12:29 PM • 26772 views
Leasing or royalties: The Finance Ministry may resolve the issue over which the BEB is pursuing airlines
Exclusive
September 3, 08:19 AM • 39973 views
Ideas for making aromatic teas for winterPhotoSeptember 3, 07:14 AM • 40303 views
How to bake bread in an air fryer without unnecessary hassle and get a crispy crustSeptember 2, 02:28 PM • 77317 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Ruslan Kravchenko
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Odesa Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rumors are swirling around "The Gentlemen" about Meghan Markle's casting - what the stars of the series sayVideoSeptember 3, 07:08 AM • 31739 views
A new trailer for HBO’s "Harry Potter" series has been releasedVideoSeptember 2, 04:24 PM • 49841 views
Angelina Jolie visited Poltava; the actress was spotted at one of the restaurantsVideoSeptember 1, 02:33 PM • 66848 views
Norway's new King Haakon took the oath after his father's death — here's how it happenedPhotoVideoSeptember 1, 02:21 PM • 61691 views
Jurors found Duane Davis guilty of murdering Tupac Shakur 30 years after the rapper’s deathPhotoSeptember 1, 01:05 AM • 66566 views
Actual
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Technology
Bild

Poland called on the EU to expel a significant number of Russian diplomats

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2394 views

Radosław Sikorski said that up to 40% of more than 2,000 Russian diplomats in the EU may be working for intelligence services. Poland also proposes restricting Russians’ visas and movement.

Poland called on the EU to expel a significant number of Russian diplomats

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski called on the European Union to expel a significant number of Russian diplomats and impose tougher restrictions on representatives of the Russian Federation and Russian citizens. Politico reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Polish side, more than 2,000 Russian diplomats are currently in EU countries. Sikorski said that at least 40% of them perform tasks "incompatible with their diplomatic status" and may, in particular, work for Russian intelligence services. Thus, Warsaw's proposal could concern nearly 1,000 people.

Ultimately, Russia is trying to destroy the EU from within, and it should not be allowed to use the privileges of free movement

– Sikorski said after a meeting with his German and French counterparts in Weimar.

Warsaw proposes tightening restrictions on Russians

In addition to reducing the Russian diplomatic corps, Sikorski proposed restricting the freedom of movement of Russian diplomats within the EU, reducing the number of Schengen visas for Russians, and allowing Russian citizens to enter the European Union only with biometric documents. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said Paris was ready to support further steps if circumstances required it.

Russia suspected of large-scale disinformation about Poland's "territorial claims" against the Czech Republic — media28.08.26, 18:25 • 4514 views

Poland's initiative came amid a series of acts of sabotage in Germany. In particular, on August 4, a drone carrying explosives was discovered at Leipzig/Halle Airport near a Ukrainian military transport aircraft. Germany officially accused Russia of attempting an attack.

Against the backdrop of rising tensions, Berlin also decided to tighten its visa policy toward Russian citizens. Germany's Foreign Ministry said that the number of visas issued to Russians remained too high, so Germany intended to reduce it.

The Czech Republic is preparing stricter travel rules for Russian diplomats - media03.09.26, 17:25 • 2966 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Radosław Sikorski
European Union
France
Germany
Poland