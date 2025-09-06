Polish farmers unblocked the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint

Polish farmers have stopped their strike, and the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint has been unblocked, UNN reports, citing the State Customs Service.

According to Polish customs officials, the strike has been stopped and the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint has been unblocked. - the message says.

Currently, the checkpoint is operating normally in both directions.

Earlier

As reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, as of 4:00 PM, truck traffic at the Medyka checkpoint, which was blocked due to a protest by Polish farmers, has been resumed.

Recall

Today, September 6, at 12:50 PM, Polish farmers blocked traffic in front of the Medyka checkpoint (opposite Ukrainian Shehyni). The restrictions applied only to trucks.

The protesters' action took place one kilometer from the Polish checkpoint.