Polish farmers unblocked the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

Polish farmers ended their strike, unblocking the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint. Truck traffic has been restored in both directions.

Polish farmers unblocked the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint

Polish farmers have stopped their strike, and the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint has been unblocked, UNN reports, citing the State Customs Service.

According to Polish customs officials, the strike has been stopped and the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint has been unblocked.

- the message says.

Currently, the checkpoint is operating normally in both directions.

Earlier

As reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, as of 4:00 PM, truck traffic at the Medyka checkpoint, which was blocked due to a protest by Polish farmers, has been resumed.

Recall

Today, September 6, at 12:50 PM, Polish farmers blocked traffic in front of the Medyka checkpoint (opposite Ukrainian Shehyni). The restrictions applied only to trucks.

The protesters' action took place one kilometer from the Polish checkpoint.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
State Border of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland