Polish farmers do not block truck traffic at Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint - State Border Guard Service
Kyiv • UNN
There is no blocking of trucks at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint, as reported by Polish farmers. Traffic is moving normally, and other checkpoints on the border with Poland are also operating stably.
The blocking of trucks at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint, which was previously reported by Polish farmers, is not currently taking place. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .
Details
Fortunately, there is no traffic restriction for trucks in this direction, both to and from Ukraine and Poland to Ukraine. Trucks are moving normally in accordance with the capacity of this direction
According to him, other checkpoints on the border with Poland are also functioning stably.
“We hope that Polish farmers will not resume their actions to block truck traffic, because it causes losses for both Ukraine and Poland. This situation is fully under the control of our diplomatic missions in Poland, both embassies and consulates, to be in constant communication with government agencies in Poland. It was announced that Polish farmers could start this on the 8th, but as of now, we see that they are not doing this,” added Demchenko.
Recall
Polish farmers have announced a possible blockade near the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border from October 8 to the end of 2024.