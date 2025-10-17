Polish border guards discovered a tunnel on the border with Belarus

$41.640.12
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
06:40 PM • 11277 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
06:26 PM • 11055 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
05:56 PM • 12216 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
05:29 PM • 13410 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
04:16 PM • 14889 views
Trump did not rule out sending Tomahawks to Ukraine: CNN learned details of the US president's conversation with Putin
October 17, 02:20 PM • 17826 views
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
Exclusive
October 17, 01:38 PM • 19914 views
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in UkraineVideo
October 17, 12:25 PM • 13594 views
Trump almost walked out of a meeting in Alaska when Putin started his "historical" rants and refused peace – FT
Exclusive
October 17, 11:59 AM • 16613 views
Olena Sosedka: We learned through practice, and they learned on TikTok. Why do children know more about money than we did at their age?
Kremlin says Orban will provide conditions for US-Russia summit in BudapestOctober 17, 10:41 AM • 12668 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 25341 views
Ukrainian poet and literary critic Yuriy Tarnawskyi dies in the USAPhotoOctober 17, 11:04 AM • 2944 views
Repelling a drone attack on occupied Crimea: the Navy clarified that Russian air defense shot down its own Su-30SMOctober 17, 11:12 AM • 13264 views
In the center of Kyiv, men in civilian clothes "packed up" other civilian men: the National Police reactedVideo05:11 PM • 5460 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 56092 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 82271 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 110213 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 76959 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 101423 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriend08:07 PM • 890 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 25419 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 55154 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 103079 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 79371 views
Polish border guards discovered a tunnel on the border with Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1182 views

Officers of the Podlaskie Border Guard Unit of Poland discovered an underground tunnel under the barrier on the Polish-Belarusian border. The tunnel started on the territory of Belarus and ended 20 meters from the border on the Polish side.

Polish border guards discovered a tunnel on the border with Belarus

Officers of the Podlaskie Border Guard Department of Poland discovered an underground tunnel under the barrier on the Polish-Belarusian border, they reported on their X social media page, writes UNN.

Details

The tunnel started on the territory of Belarus and ended approximately 20 meters from the border on the Polish side.

According to law enforcement officers, thanks to modern electronic control systems on the barrier, the Polish-Belarusian border remains effectively protected from unauthorized crossings.

Polish services continue to monitor and patrol the border area to prevent similar attempts of illegal passage.

Polish border guards stopped a Russian boat near a gas pipeline near Szczecin02.10.25, 16:49 • 4459 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
Poland