Polish border guards discovered a tunnel on the border with Belarus

Officers of the Podlaskie Border Guard Department of Poland discovered an underground tunnel under the barrier on the Polish-Belarusian border, they reported on their X social media page, writes UNN.

Details

The tunnel started on the territory of Belarus and ended approximately 20 meters from the border on the Polish side.

According to law enforcement officers, thanks to modern electronic control systems on the barrier, the Polish-Belarusian border remains effectively protected from unauthorized crossings.

Polish services continue to monitor and patrol the border area to prevent similar attempts of illegal passage.

