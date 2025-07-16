Polish "Barlinek" plant attacked by Russian drones in Vinnytsia: Polish Foreign Minister reacts
Kyiv • UNN
Russian drones attacked the Barlinek Group plant in Vinnytsia, causing injuries, including two people with severe burns. Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski commented on the incident, noting that the attack was deliberate.
Details
Another attack by Russian strike drones on the territory of Ukraine led to damage at the enterprise. The plant of the Polish company Barlinek was affected.
The situation was commented on by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski:
Russian drones struck the Barlinek Group plant in Vinnytsia. The plant manager recently told me that it was deliberate, from three directions. There are injured, including two severely burned. Ukrainian services are working, including our consulate. Putin's criminal war is approaching our borders.
Recall
UNN reported that in Vinnytsia region, as a result of the enemy attack, 8 people were injured, including enterprise employees and passers-by.
Two industrial enterprises, 18 private households, and a car were damaged.