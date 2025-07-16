$41.820.01
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by people in military uniform: the case is being investigated by the SBI
Polish "Barlinek" plant attacked by Russian drones in Vinnytsia: Polish Foreign Minister reacts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1134 views

Russian drones attacked the Barlinek Group plant in Vinnytsia, causing injuries, including two people with severe burns. Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski commented on the incident, noting that the attack was deliberate.

Russian Armed Forces drones attacked the Barlinek Group plant in Vinnytsia. Casualties are reported: two of them with severe burns. The incident was commented on by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, UNN reports.

Details

Another attack by Russian strike drones on the territory of Ukraine led to damage at the enterprise. The plant of the Polish company Barlinek was affected.

The situation was commented on by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski: 

Russian drones struck the Barlinek Group plant in Vinnytsia. The plant manager recently told me that it was deliberate, from three directions. There are injured, including two severely burned. Ukrainian services are working, including our consulate. Putin's criminal war is approaching our borders.

- stated the head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on his X page.

Recall

UNN reported that in Vinnytsia region, as a result of the enemy attack, 8 people were injured, including enterprise employees and passers-by.

Two industrial enterprises, 18 private households, and a car were damaged.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

