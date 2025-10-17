$41.640.12
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
Trump did not rule out sending Tomahawks to Ukraine: CNN learned details of the US president's conversation with Putin
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in Ukraine
Trump almost walked out of a meeting in Alaska when Putin started his "historical" rants and refused peace – FT
Olena Sosedka: We learned through practice, and they learned on TikTok. Why do children know more about money than we did at their age?
Hungary must execute ICC arrest warrant for Putin - German Foreign Ministry
Active cyclone to bring rains and cold snap to Ukraine: weather forecast until the end of the week
What is Ukraine counting on?: a member of the national security committee on the possibility of providing Tomahawk amid Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carries
Police warn about the dangers of renting out bank cards: how not to become a "money mule"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 806 views

Cyberpolice urge people not to hand over cards and to ignore suspicious offers to avoid criminal liability and loss of banking services.

Police warn about the dangers of renting out bank cards: how not to become a "money mule"

Law enforcement officers have warned Ukrainians about the danger of renting out their bank cards. They can be used by criminals to commit any violations of the law, up to and including terrorism. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Cyberpolice Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

As noted by the police, criminals offer to rent out payment cards and accounts. They are then used for illegal (unlawful) activities:

  • fraud;
    • terrorism;
      • drug trafficking;
        • illegal gambling, etc.

          To avoid becoming a "money mule," Ukrainians are advised to:

          • never transfer your card, account, or their details to other persons;
            • ignore "vacancies" that ask you to make transfers, withdraw cash, or open accounts in your own name;
              • if something seems suspicious, it's better to refuse immediately.

                The cyberpolice also warned about what awaits "money mules":

                • criminal liability for complicity in illegal activities or financing of terrorism;
                  • loss of access to banking services (in all banks);
                    • bad reputation, which can complicate job searching;
                      • risk of theft of all savings from accounts transferred to fraudsters.

                        However, there is a chance not to become a potential accomplice to a crime. To do this, you should take the following steps:

                        • contact the cyberpolice;
                          • submit an application online;
                            • block the bank account.

                              Recall

                              Earlier, UNN wrote that the National Police uncovered a large-scale fraudulent scheme where artificial intelligence was used to steal personal data. The organizer from Poland and her accomplices took out loans for more than 4 million hryvnias using DeepFake.

                              Yevhen Ustimenko

                              SocietyCrimes and emergenciesTechnologiesLife hackFinance
                              Bank card
                              National Police of Ukraine
                              Poland