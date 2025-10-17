Police warn about the dangers of renting out bank cards: how not to become a "money mule"

Law enforcement officers have warned Ukrainians about the danger of renting out their bank cards. They can be used by criminals to commit any violations of the law, up to and including terrorism. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Cyberpolice Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

As noted by the police, criminals offer to rent out payment cards and accounts. They are then used for illegal (unlawful) activities:

fraud;

terrorism;

drug trafficking;

illegal gambling, etc.

To avoid becoming a "money mule," Ukrainians are advised to:

never transfer your card, account, or their details to other persons;

ignore "vacancies" that ask you to make transfers, withdraw cash, or open accounts in your own name;

if something seems suspicious, it's better to refuse immediately.

The cyberpolice also warned about what awaits "money mules":

criminal liability for complicity in illegal activities or financing of terrorism;

loss of access to banking services (in all banks);

bad reputation, which can complicate job searching;

risk of theft of all savings from accounts transferred to fraudsters.

However, there is a chance not to become a potential accomplice to a crime. To do this, you should take the following steps:

contact the cyberpolice;

submit an application online;

block the bank account.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the National Police uncovered a large-scale fraudulent scheme where artificial intelligence was used to steal personal data. The organizer from Poland and her accomplices took out loans for more than 4 million hryvnias using DeepFake.