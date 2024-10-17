Police investigate conflict near St. Michael's Cathedral in Cherkasy region: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
A fight broke out near St. Michael's Cathedral in Cherkasy between representatives of the OCU and the UOC-MP after the latter announced the transfer of the church. Police are investigating the circumstances of the conflict, and investigative teams are working at the scene.
Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the conflict near St. Michael's Cathedral, the National Police reported on Thursday. There, after the announcement of the transfer of St. Michael's Cathedral in Cherkasy, a fight broke out near the church between representatives of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and believers of the UOC-MP, the media reported, according to UNN.
Police in Cherkasy region document the circumstances of the conflict near St. Michael's CathedralPolice received information about a crowd of people on the territory of the church. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene to ensure public order, document the offense and identify all the participants in the incident. Investigative teams are working at the scene. Information will be updated.
On the morning of October 17, residents of the city were invited to pray there, but a crowd of supporters of the UOC-Moscow Patriarchate stormed the cathedral .
According to "Suspilne", after the chaplain's statement about the transfer of St. Michael's Cathedral in Cherkasy, a fight broke out near the church between representatives of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and believers of the UOC-MP.
Currently, the faithful of the UOC-MP and Metropolitan Theodosius have locked themselves in the church and are not letting anyone in.