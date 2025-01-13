Flagpoles at defenders' gravesites damaged at Bukovyna cemetery - police

In the Chernivtsi region, flagpoles installed at the burial sites of Ukraine's defenders were damaged at a cemetery in the Dniester district, the regional police reported on Monday, UNN reports.



"Today, on January 13, the police of Chernivtsi region received a report that flagpoles installed at the burial sites of Ukrainian defenders had been damaged at the cemetery in the village of Bilousivka," the statement reads.

This report was registered in the Unified Register of Statements and Reports of Criminal Offenses and Other Events. Police officers immediately arrived at the scene to clarify all the circumstances.

"The inspection is currently ongoing," the statement said.

