Police: Driver who drove into Liverpool football club fans acted alone - incident not being treated as terror attack

$41.570.06
47.300.30
ukenru
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 41249 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 126938 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 114732 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 131930 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 138709 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 99768 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 96312 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 87583 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 82353 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 86831 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
0m/s
86%
747mm
Popular news

Germany has not changed the restrictions on the range of strikes on Russia - Vice Chancellor

May 26, 11:45 PM • 87555 views

Residents of two districts of Kyiv may be left without water on Tuesday: explanation of the KMDA

May 27, 12:50 AM • 42938 views

ISW: Russia is increasing the production of "Shaheds" and increasing missile stockpiles, preparing for a long war against Ukraine and NATO

May 27, 01:27 AM • 30367 views

Pro-Russian Georgescu, removed from the Romanian presidential election, is leaving politics - address

01:58 AM • 24752 views

German Foreign Minister rejects criticism from Russia after lifting restrictions on long-range strikes

06:05 AM • 20346 views
Publications

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 91077 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 481917 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 515386 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 464808 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 554343 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Friedrich Merz

Keir Starmer

Petteri Orpo

Ulf Kristersson

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Sweden

Kyiv

Denmark

Norway

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

07:08 AM • 5692 views

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 39948 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

May 26, 03:51 PM • 64260 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 188032 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 293364 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Dassault Rafale

Tesla Model Y

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Police: Driver who drove into Liverpool football club fans acted alone - incident not being treated as terror attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 616 views

In Liverpool, a 53-year-old man drove into a crowd of fans, injuring more than 45 people, including children. Police say it was not a terrorist attack, the driver acted alone.

Police: Driver who drove into Liverpool football club fans acted alone - incident not being treated as terror attack

A 53-year-old Briton drove a minibus into a crowd of Liverpool fans celebrating the team's Premier League victory, injuring more than 45 people. According to police, the driver, who was arrested, was likely acting alone and the incident is not being treated as a terrorist attack. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

According to Dave Kitchin of the North West Ambulance Service, 27 people were taken to hospitals, including two in serious condition. Another 20 people suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. Among the victims are at least four children.

Four people, including a child, ended up under the minibus, and rescuers had to lift the vehicle to pull them out. One paramedic who was riding a bicycle was also hit, but was not injured.

Towards the end of the parade, a gray minibus drove onto the celebration route and drove into a crowd of fans wrapped in red scarves, T-shirts and other Liverpool paraphernalia. Videos on social media show the van hitting a man, throwing him into the air, and then crashing into a larger group of people, pushing them down the street in front of it.

"He was driving extremely fast," said Harry Rashid, who was next to his wife and two young daughters. "At first we just heard thuds - it was people being hit by the hood of the van."

According to him, the crowd rushed to the stopped car and began to smash the windows.

"But then he stepped on the gas again and just broke through the rest - he didn't stop," Rashid said. "It was terrible. There were muffled thuds as he ran over people."

Raid on Liverpool fans: police detain 53-year-old Briton 26.05.25, 22:29 • 2962 views

Police said they are conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident and urged people not to spread rumors or shocking videos online.

It was also noted that the suspect is a white man, possibly to prevent misinformation on social media.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the event horrific and expressed his gratitude to the rescuers.

Let us remind you

In Liverpool, a car committed a hit-and-run on pedestrians who were celebrating the victory of the football club. The police detained the driver, the Prime Minister is aware of the incident.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Associated Press
Keir Starmer
Liverpool
Brent
$64.17
Bitcoin
$108,835.10
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,336.71
Ethereum
$2,569.40