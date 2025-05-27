Police: Driver who drove into Liverpool football club fans acted alone - incident not being treated as terror attack

A 53-year-old Briton drove a minibus into a crowd of Liverpool fans celebrating the team's Premier League victory, injuring more than 45 people. According to police, the driver, who was arrested, was likely acting alone and the incident is not being treated as a terrorist attack. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

According to Dave Kitchin of the North West Ambulance Service, 27 people were taken to hospitals, including two in serious condition. Another 20 people suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. Among the victims are at least four children.

Four people, including a child, ended up under the minibus, and rescuers had to lift the vehicle to pull them out. One paramedic who was riding a bicycle was also hit, but was not injured.

Towards the end of the parade, a gray minibus drove onto the celebration route and drove into a crowd of fans wrapped in red scarves, T-shirts and other Liverpool paraphernalia. Videos on social media show the van hitting a man, throwing him into the air, and then crashing into a larger group of people, pushing them down the street in front of it.

"He was driving extremely fast," said Harry Rashid, who was next to his wife and two young daughters. "At first we just heard thuds - it was people being hit by the hood of the van."

According to him, the crowd rushed to the stopped car and began to smash the windows.

"But then he stepped on the gas again and just broke through the rest - he didn't stop," Rashid said. "It was terrible. There were muffled thuds as he ran over people."

Police said they are conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident and urged people not to spread rumors or shocking videos online.

It was also noted that the suspect is a white man, possibly to prevent misinformation on social media.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the event horrific and expressed his gratitude to the rescuers.

